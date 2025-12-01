Concert de Noël Genillé

Concert de Noël Genillé samedi 20 décembre 2025.

Concert de Noël

25 Place Agnès Sorel Genillé Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

L’harmonie propose son traditionnel concert dans l’église.

L’harmonie propose son traditionnel concert dans l’église. .

25 Place Agnès Sorel Genillé 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 73 31 50 27 harmoniedegenille@gmail.com

English :

The wind band offers its traditional concert in the church.

German :

Die Harmonie bietet ihr traditionelles Konzert in der Kirche an.

Italiano :

La banda di fiati offre il suo tradizionale concerto in chiesa.

Espanol :

La banda de viento ofrece su tradicional concierto en la iglesia.

L’événement Concert de Noël Genillé a été mis à jour le 2025-09-04 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire