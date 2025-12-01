Concert de Noël Genillé
Concert de Noël Genillé samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Concert de Noël
25 Place Agnès Sorel Genillé Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-20
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
L’harmonie propose son traditionnel concert dans l’église.
25 Place Agnès Sorel Genillé 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 73 31 50 27 harmoniedegenille@gmail.com
English :
The wind band offers its traditional concert in the church.
German :
Die Harmonie bietet ihr traditionelles Konzert in der Kirche an.
Italiano :
La banda di fiati offre il suo tradizionale concerto in chiesa.
Espanol :
La banda de viento ofrece su tradicional concierto en la iglesia.
