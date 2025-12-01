Concert de Noël Horbourg-Wihr
Concert de Noël Horbourg-Wihr dimanche 21 décembre 2025.
80 grand rue Horbourg-Wihr Haut-Rhin
Début : Dimanche 2025-12-21 16:00:00
2025-12-21
La Chorale la croche coeur sous la direction de Marie-Claude GILG accompagnée de Daniel HUSSER, vous propose un concert de Noël au coeur de l’église Notre Dame de l’Assomption.
80 grand rue Horbourg-Wihr 68180 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 20 18 90 mairie@horbourg-wihr.fr
English :
The Chorale la Croche Coeur, directed by Marie-Claude GILG and accompanied by Daniel HUSSER, presents a Christmas concert in the heart of the Church of Notre Dame de l’Assomption.
