Concert de Noël Ingersheim

Concert de Noël

4 Allée Jean-Barthélémy Thomann Ingersheim Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Samedi 2025-11-29 20:00:00

2025-11-29 21:30:00

2025-11-29

Placée sous le thème de Noël, cette soirée musicale marquera le début du temps de l’Avent et offrira au public un moment chaleureux et harmonieux, mêlant tradition, émotion et convivialité.

Le chœur d’hommes d’Alsace donnera un concert à l’église mennonite à Ingersheim.

4 Allée Jean-Barthélémy Thomann Ingersheim 68040 Haut-Rhin Grand Est anciens@mennonites-ingersheim.fr

English :

With its Christmas theme, this musical evening marks the start of the Advent season and offers the public a warm and harmonious moment, combining tradition, emotion and conviviality.

German :

Dieser musikalische Abend unter dem Motto Weihnachten markiert den Beginn der Adventszeit und bietet dem Publikum einen warmen und harmonischen Moment, der Tradition, Emotionen und Geselligkeit miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Con il tema del Natale, questa serata musicale segnerà l’inizio del periodo dell’Avvento e offrirà al pubblico un momento caldo e armonioso, unendo tradizione, emozione e convivialità.

Espanol :

Con la Navidad como tema, esta velada musical marcará el inicio del tiempo de Adviento y ofrecerá al público un momento cálido y armonioso, combinando tradición, emoción y convivencia.

