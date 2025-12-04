Concert de Noël

Salle des fêtes Lacrabe Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

L’ Association Ensemble Lacrabe fête Noël avec un concert de chant choral. L’ensemble DoRé Midouze de Tartas accompagnera le temps d’un après-midi Ensemble Lacrabe pour un tour de chant. Rendez-vous pour un moment en-chant-é !

Entrée gratuite. Participation au chapeau.

L’ Association Ensemble Lacrabe fête Noël avec un concert de chant choral. L’ensemble DoRé Midouze de Tartas accompagnera le temps d’un après-midi Ensemble Lacrabe pour un tour de chant. Rendez-vous pour un moment en-chant-é !

Entrée gratuite. Participation au chapeau. .

Salle des fêtes Lacrabe 40700 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine ensemble.lacrabe@orange.fr

English : Concert de Noël

Association Ensemble Lacrabe celebrates Christmas with a choral concert. The DoRé Midouze ensemble from Tartas will accompany Ensemble Lacrabe for an afternoon of singing. Rendezvous for an enchanting moment!

Free admission. Participation by hat.

L’événement Concert de Noël Lacrabe a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par Landes Chalosse