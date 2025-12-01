Concert de Noël Le bourg Langy
Concert de Noël Le bourg Langy samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Concert de Noël
Le bourg Eglise de Langy Langy Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Concert de Noël organisé par l’association Langius chants traditionnels.
.
Le bourg Eglise de Langy Langy 03150 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 57 10 10 christian.fritz0412@orange.fr
English :
Christmas concert organized by the Langius association traditional songs.
L’événement Concert de Noël Langy a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire