Concert de Noël Lauterbourg
Concert de Noël Lauterbourg samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Concert de Noël
Lauterbourg Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 20:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Les Rainbows Gospel Singers sauront vous interpréter les grands standards de Noël. Plateau à la sortie.
Gabriel ARMAND, l’enfant du pays saura vous interpréter les grands standards de Noël. 0 .
Lauterbourg 67630 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 94 80 18
English :
The Rainbows Gospel Singers perform the great Christmas standards. Tray at the exit.
German :
Die Rainbows Gospel Singers werden es verstehen, Ihnen die großen Weihnachtsstandards vorzutragen. Tablett am Ausgang.
Italiano :
I Rainbows Gospel Singers eseguiranno per voi i grandi standard natalizi. Vassoio all’uscita.
Espanol :
Los Rainbows Gospel Singers interpretarán para ti los grandes estándares navideños. Bandeja a la salida.
L’événement Concert de Noël Lauterbourg a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par Office de tourisme du pays de Seltz-Lauterbourg