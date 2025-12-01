Concert de Noël Lauterbourg

Concert de Noël Lauterbourg samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Concert de Noël

Lauterbourg Bas-Rhin

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 20:00:00

2025-12-13

Les Rainbows Gospel Singers sauront vous interpréter les grands standards de Noël. Plateau à la sortie.

Gabriel ARMAND, l’enfant du pays saura vous interpréter les grands standards de Noël. 0 .

Lauterbourg 67630 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 94 80 18

English :

The Rainbows Gospel Singers perform the great Christmas standards. Tray at the exit.

German :

Die Rainbows Gospel Singers werden es verstehen, Ihnen die großen Weihnachtsstandards vorzutragen. Tablett am Ausgang.

Italiano :

I Rainbows Gospel Singers eseguiranno per voi i grandi standard natalizi. Vassoio all’uscita.

Espanol :

Los Rainbows Gospel Singers interpretarán para ti los grandes estándares navideños. Bandeja a la salida.

L’événement Concert de Noël Lauterbourg a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par Office de tourisme du pays de Seltz-Lauterbourg