CONCERT DE NOËL Le Barcarès

CONCERT DE NOËL

Rue de l’Église Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-11 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-11

Date(s) :

2025-12-11

Vivez la magie des fêtes avec le Concert de Noël des Voix du Lydia, la chorale du Barcarès. Dans une ambiance chaleureuse, les choristes interpréteront les plus beaux chants traditionnels et des morceaux intemporels revisités. Un moment féérique et convivial pour plonger pleinement dans l’esprit de Noël au cœur du Barcarès.

Rue de l’Église Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

English :

Experience the magic of the festive season with the Christmas Concert by Les Voix du Lydia, the choir from Le Barcarès. In a warm and friendly atmosphere, the choir members will perform the most beautiful traditional carols and revisited timeless pieces. An enchanting and convivial moment to fully immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas in the heart of Le Barcarès.

