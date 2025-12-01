CONCERT DE NOËL Le Barcarès

CONCERT DE NOËL

Rue de l’Église Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-19

2025-12-19

Vivez la magie de Noël lors d’un concert tout en émotion avec le chœur Tutti Canti et le Quatuor Why Notes. Voix et cordes s’entrelacent pour sublimer les plus beaux chants de Noël. Un moment musical chaleureux, entre tradition et élégance. Une parenthèse enchantée à partager sans modération.

Rue de l’Église Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

English :

Experience the magic of Christmas in an emotional concert with the Tutti Canti choir and the Quatuor Why Notes. Voices and strings intertwine to sublimate the most beautiful Christmas carols. A warm musical moment, between tradition and elegance. An enchanted interlude to be shared without moderation.

