CONCERT DE NOËL LES TROUBADOURS DU ROUERGUE Rodez
CONCERT DE NOËL LES TROUBADOURS DU ROUERGUE Rodez dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
CONCERT DE NOËL LES TROUBADOURS DU ROUERGUE
Rodez Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-12-14
fin : 2025-12-14
Date(s) :
2025-12-14
Concert de Noël donné par Les Troubadours du Rouergue .
Les Troubadours du Rouergue vous invite à venir assister à leur concert de Noël. C’est une chorale dirigée par Charlotte Couleau et Kévin Luche qui est également au piano. .
Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 52 25 84 70
English :
Christmas concert by Les Troubadours du Rouergue .
L’événement CONCERT DE NOËL LES TROUBADOURS DU ROUERGUE Rodez a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)