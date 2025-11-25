Concert de noël Le bourg Pondaurat
Concert de noël Le bourg Pondaurat dimanche 21 décembre 2025.
Concert de noël
Le bourg Eglise Saint-Antoine Pondaurat Gironde
CONCERT LYRIQUE DE NOEL. Quatuor vocal accompagnement piano. Airs d’opéras et d’opérettes et Chants de Noel traditionnels. .
Le bourg Eglise Saint-Antoine Pondaurat 33190 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 40 92 39 76 acsap.secretariat.pondaurat@gmail.com
