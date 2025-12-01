Concert de Noël Église de Sainte-Maxime Sainte-Maxime

Concert de Noël

Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime

Début : 2025-12-21 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-21

2025-12-21

Concert de Noël A ceremony of carols Ensemble vocal féminin Hymnis

Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

English : Concert de Noël

CHRISTMAS CONCERT A CEREMONY OF CAROLS HYMNIS female vocal ensemble



HYMNIS, conducted by its founder and director Bénédicte Pereira, celebrates the magic of Christmas with Benjamin Britten’s seminal choral work ‘A CEREMONY of CAROLS’.

The female a cappella ensemble performs pieces from Gustav T. Holst and Vaughan-Williams’ Choral Hymns of Rig Veda.

The English word ‘carol’ means song or chant. It is often used in the expression ‘Christmas carol’, which refers to an ancient tradition of Christmas songs. Composed by Benjamin Britten in 1942, A Ceremony of Carols remains a flagship work in the sacred music repertoire. The harp evokes charm and enchantment with its soft, joyful tones. Combined with the female voices of the Hymnis ensemble, the alchemy works.

German : Concert de Noël

Weihnachtskonzert A ceremony of carols Frauen-Vokalensemble Hymnis

Italiano : Concert de Noël

CONCERTO DI NATALE A CEREMONY OF CAROLS Ensemble vocale femminile HYMNIS



HYMNIS, sotto la direzione della sua fondatrice e direttrice Bénédicte Pereira, celebra la magia del Natale con la celebre opera corale di Benjamin Britten A CEREMONY of CAROLS .

L’ensemble vocale femminile a cappella interpreta brani tratti dal Choral Hymns of Rig Veda di Gustav T. Holst e Vaughan-Williams.

Il termine inglese Carol significa canto o canzone. È spesso utilizzato nell’espressione “Christmas Carol”, che fa riferimento a un’antica tradizione di canti natalizi. Composta da Benjamin BRITTEN nel 1942, A Ceremony of Carols rimane un’opera fondamentale nel repertorio della musica sacra. L’arpa evoca fascino e incanto grazie ai suoi suoni dolci e pieni di allegria. Insieme alle voci femminili dell’ensemble Hymnis, l’alchimia funziona.

Espanol : Concert de Noël

Concierto de Navidad Una ceremonia de villancicos Ensemble vocal féminin Hymnis

