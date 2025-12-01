Concert de Noël Théâtre Municipal Armand Salon-de-Provence
Concert de Noël Théâtre Municipal Armand Salon-de-Provence samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Concert de Noël
Samedi 13 décembre 2025 de 18h à 20h. Théâtre Municipal Armand 67 Boulevard Nostradamus Salon-de-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 27 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Cette année, l’association Mezza Voce propose un concert de noël entièrement dédié aux chants de Noël du monde entier
Born to Lose Silent Night White Christmas O holy night La notte di Natale Il est né le divin enfant Ave Maria Douce nuit Petit Papa Noël Mos Craciun Trei crai de la Rasarit…
de 12.00 à 27.00 € Billetterie en ligne .
Théâtre Municipal Armand 67 Boulevard Nostradamus Salon-de-Provence 13300 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 56 00 82 theatre@salon-de-provence.org
English :
This year, the Mezza Voce association is offering a Christmas concert dedicated entirely to carols from around the world
L’événement Concert de Noël Salon-de-Provence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par Office de Tourisme de Salon de Provence