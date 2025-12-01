Concert de Noël Théâtre Municipal Armand Salon-de-Provence

Concert de Noël

Samedi 13 décembre 2025 de 18h à 20h. Théâtre Municipal Armand 67 Boulevard Nostradamus Salon-de-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 27 EUR

Cette année, l’association Mezza Voce propose un concert de noël entièrement dédié aux chants de Noël du monde entier

Born to Lose Silent Night White Christmas O holy night La notte di Natale Il est né le divin enfant Ave Maria Douce nuit Petit Papa Noël Mos Craciun Trei crai de la Rasarit…



Théâtre Municipal Armand 67 Boulevard Nostradamus Salon-de-Provence 13300 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 56 00 82 theatre@salon-de-provence.org

English :

This year, the Mezza Voce association is offering a Christmas concert dedicated entirely to carols from around the world

