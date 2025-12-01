Concert de Noël Serémange-Erzange

Concert de Noël Serémange-Erzange dimanche 21 décembre 2025.

rue du Maréchal Lyautey Serémange-Erzange Moselle

Gratuit
Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-21 15:30:00
fin : 2025-12-21 17:30:00

2025-12-21

Concert de Noël
Envie de plonger dans la magie des fêtes ?
Rendez-vous pour un concert chaleureux et festif !
Au programme
– Fensch Harmonie, sous la direction de Julien Gaburro
– Big Band du Conservatoire d’Amnéville, en première partie, dirigé par Luca Lacchini
Un moment musical unique, mêlant harmonie, swing et esprit de Noël… à partager en famille ou entre amis
Entrée libre. Attention placement numéroté.
Réservation vivement conseillée.Tout public
rue du Maréchal Lyautey Serémange-Erzange 57290 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 57 15 85  billetterie@theatre-seremange.fr

English :

Christmas concert
Want to immerse yourself in the magic of the festive season?
Join us for a warm and festive concert!
On the program:
– Fensch Harmonie, under the direction of Julien Gaburro
– Amnéville Conservatory Big Band, opening act, conducted by Luca Lacchini
A unique musical experience, combining harmony, swing and Christmas spirit? to share with family and friends
Free admission. Please note: numbered seating.
Reservations strongly recommended.

