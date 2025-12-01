Concert de Noël

rue du Maréchal Lyautey Serémange-Erzange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-21 15:30:00

fin : 2025-12-21 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-21

Concert de Noël

Envie de plonger dans la magie des fêtes ?

Rendez-vous pour un concert chaleureux et festif !

Au programme

– Fensch Harmonie, sous la direction de Julien Gaburro

– Big Band du Conservatoire d’Amnéville, en première partie, dirigé par Luca Lacchini

Un moment musical unique, mêlant harmonie, swing et esprit de Noël… à partager en famille ou entre amis

Entrée libre. Attention placement numéroté.

Réservation vivement conseillée.Tout public

0 .

rue du Maréchal Lyautey Serémange-Erzange 57290 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 57 15 85 billetterie@theatre-seremange.fr

English :

Christmas concert

Want to immerse yourself in the magic of the festive season?

Join us for a warm and festive concert!

On the program:

– Fensch Harmonie, under the direction of Julien Gaburro

– Amnéville Conservatory Big Band, opening act, conducted by Luca Lacchini

A unique musical experience, combining harmony, swing and Christmas spirit? to share with family and friends

Free admission. Please note: numbered seating.

Reservations strongly recommended.

L’événement Concert de Noël Serémange-Erzange a été mis à jour le 2025-12-09 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME