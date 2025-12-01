Concert de Noël VoxPop Église Sainte-Thérèse Metz

Concert de Noël VoxPop

Église Sainte-Thérèse 31 rue de Verdun Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Venez découvrir ou redécouvrir les plus beaux Noëls traditionnels, de la Renaissance à nos jours…Un programme vocal a cappella à mettre entre toutes les oreilles de 7 à 77 ans, …et plus (ou moins) encore ! Clara Ben Attar, soprano Lise Guérard, mezzo-soprano Delphine Lambert, alto Simon Gamerre, contre-ténor Jean-Sébastien Nicolas, contre-ténor | baryton Alexander Gütinger, ténor Vincent Laprévote, ténor Nicolas Trinkwell, ténor Stéphane Uhring, ténor Pierre Collin, baryton François Kimmel, baryton-basse Cyriaque Scharff, basseTout public

0 .

Église Sainte-Thérèse 31 rue de Verdun Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Come and discover or rediscover the most beautiful traditional Christmases, from the Renaissance to the present day…A vocal a cappella program for all ears: from 7 to 77 years old, …and more (or less)! Clara Ben Attar, soprano Lise Guérard, mezzo-soprano Delphine Lambert, alto Simon Gamerre, countertenor Jean-Sébastien Nicolas, countertenor | baritone Alexander Gütinger, tenor Vincent Laprévote, tenor Nicolas Trinkwell, tenor Stéphane Uhring, tenor Pierre Collin, baritone François Kimmel, bass-baritone Cyriaque Scharff, bass

L’événement Concert de Noël VoxPop Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-12-09 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ