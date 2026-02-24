CONCERT DE PÂQUES AVEC LE DUO ARPACELLO

Torreilles

2026-04-05 17:30:00

2026-04-05 19:00:00

2026-04-05

Le DUO ARPACELLO, Marie-Marguerite CANO harpe et Daniel BRUN violoncelle est une formation originale et insolite qui est née de la rencontre de deux musiciens confirmés avec une envie commune partager le bonheur et la joie de la musique avec un public curieux et exigeant en même temps.

Chemin de Juhègues Torreilles 66440 Pyrénées-Orientales

The DUO ARPACELLO, Marie-Marguerite CANO harp and Daniel BRUN cello, is an original and unusual group born of the meeting of two experienced musicians with a common desire: to share the joy and excitement of music with an audience that is both curious and demanding.

