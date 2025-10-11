Concert de Poche Schumann et Schubert Sarrebourg

Concert de Poche Schumann et Schubert Sarrebourg samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Concert de Poche Schumann et Schubert

Salle des fêtes Place du Marché Sarrebourg Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Épris de musique de chambre depuis leur plus jeune âge et anciens pensionnaires du Conservatoire de Moscou, Aylen Pritchin et Lukas Geniusas forment un duo remarquable et jouent ensemble depuis plus de dix ans, en parallèle de leurs carrières internationales de tout premier ordre. Le premier est l’un des violonistes les plus doués et impressionnants de sa génération. Le second, russo-lituanien, lauréat du concours Tchaïkovski en 2015, allie des moyens pianistiques olympiques à une maturité musicale d’exception. Encensés par la critique pour leurs enregistrements et concerts, mus par une complicité fine et un profond respect mutuel, ils explorent avec passion l’univers romantique des plus belles œuvres pour violon et piano. Au programme Schubert Sonate pour violon n°3 op. 137 + Schumann Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 op. 121. Réservation en ligne ou par téléphone. Payant. Le placement est libre dans la salle.Tout public

6 .

Salle des fêtes Place du Marché Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 76 61 83 91

English :

Lovers of chamber music from an early age and former boarders at the Moscow Conservatory, Aylen Pritchin and Lukas Geniusas form a remarkable duo, and have been playing together for over ten years, alongside their first-rate international careers. The former is one of the most gifted and impressive violinists of his generation. The second, a Russian-Lithuanian and winner of the Tchaikovsky Competition in 2015, combines Olympic pianistic talent with exceptional musical maturity. Critically acclaimed for their recordings and concerts, driven by a fine complicity and deep mutual respect, they passionately explore the romantic universe of the most beautiful works for violin and piano. Program: Schubert: Sonata for violin n°3 op. 137 + Schumann: Sonata for violin and piano n°2 op. 121. Book online or by phone. Free admission. Free seating in the hall.

German :

Aylen Pritchin und Lukas Geniusas sind seit frühester Kindheit Kammermusikliebhaber und ehemalige Schüler des Moskauer Konservatoriums. Sie sind ein bemerkenswertes Duo und spielen seit über zehn Jahren zusammen, neben ihren erstklassigen internationalen Karrieren. Der erste ist einer der begabtesten und beeindruckendsten Violinisten seiner Generation. Der zweite, ein russisch-litauischer Geiger, der 2015 den Tschaikowsky-Wettbewerb gewann, vereint olympische pianistische Fähigkeiten mit einer außergewöhnlichen musikalischen Reife. Von der Kritik für ihre Aufnahmen und Konzerte gelobt, angetrieben von einer feinen Komplizenschaft und einem tiefen gegenseitigen Respekt, erkunden sie mit Leidenschaft die romantische Welt der schönsten Werke für Violine und Klavier. Auf dem Programm stehen: Schubert: Sonate für Violine Nr. 3 op. 137 + Schumann: Sonate für Violine und Klavier Nr. 2 op. 121. Reservierung online oder per Telefon. Kostenpflichtig. Die Platzierung im Saal ist frei.

Italiano :

Amanti della musica da camera fin dalla più tenera età ed ex compagni di corso al Conservatorio di Mosca, Aylen Pritchin e Lukas Geniusas formano un duo straordinario che suona insieme da oltre dieci anni, parallelamente alle loro carriere internazionali di prim’ordine. Il primo è uno dei violinisti più dotati e impressionanti della sua generazione. Il secondo, russo-lituano e vincitore del Concorso Tchaikovsky nel 2015, unisce capacità pianistiche olimpiche a un’eccezionale maturità musicale. Acclamati dalla critica per le loro registrazioni e i loro concerti, animati da una raffinata complicità e da un profondo rispetto reciproco, esplorano con passione l’universo romantico delle più belle opere per violino e pianoforte. In programma: Schubert: Sonata per violino n. 3 op. 137 + Schumann: Sonata per violino e pianoforte n. 2 op. 121. Prenotazione online o telefonica. Ingresso libero. Posti liberi in auditorium.

Espanol :

Amantes de la música de cámara desde muy jóvenes y antiguos alumnos internos del Conservatorio de Moscú, Aylen Pritchin y Lukas Geniusas forman un dúo extraordinario que llevan tocando juntos más de diez años, paralelamente a sus carreras internacionales de primer orden. El primero es uno de los violinistas más dotados e impresionantes de su generación. El segundo, ruso-lituano y ganador del Concurso Chaikovski en 2015, combina unas habilidades pianísticas olímpicas con una madurez musical excepcional. Aclamados por la crítica en sus grabaciones y conciertos, e impulsados por una fina complicidad y un profundo respeto mutuo, exploran con pasión el universo romántico de las más bellas obras para violín y piano. En programa: Schubert: Sonata para violín nº 3 op. 137 + Schumann: Sonata para violín y piano nº 2 op. 121. Reserva en línea o por teléfono. Entrada gratuita. Aforo libre en el auditorio.

L’événement Concert de Poche Schumann et Schubert Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG