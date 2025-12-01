Concert De souffle et de cordes Thionville

Concert De souffle et de cordes

8 place Marie-Louise Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

1

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Nés du souffle chaud de l’harmattan, vent qui traverse les océans, les Harmattan Brothers traversent frontières et styles, tissant une musique libre nourrie de jazz, de folk et de traditions mandingues. Leurs notes, tantôt célestes, tantôt chaloupées, invitent à l’évasion et à la contemplation. Portés par la complicité et l’improvisation, ils embarquent le public dans une aventure sonore élégante et fougueuse.

Distribution Drissa Kini, kora, voix et percussion, Léo Rathier, guitare et voix

Dorian Baste, trompette et voixTout public

1 .

8 place Marie-Louise Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 25 70 adagio@mairie-thionville.fr

English :

Born of the warm breath of the harmattan, the wind that crosses oceans, the Harmattan Brothers cross borders and styles, weaving a free music nourished by jazz, folk and Mandingo traditions. Their notes, sometimes celestial, sometimes swaying, are an invitation to escape and contemplate. Driven by complicity and improvisation, they take the audience on an elegant and spirited sonic adventure.

Cast: Drissa Kini, kora, vocals and percussion, Léo Rathier, guitar and vocals

Dorian Baste, trumpet and vocals

German :

Die Harmattan Brothers sind aus dem warmen Atem des Harmattan entstanden, einem Wind, der die Ozeane überquert. Sie überschreiten Grenzen und Stile, indem sie eine freie Musik weben, die von Jazz, Folk und Mandingo-Traditionen genährt wird. Ihre Noten, die mal himmlisch, mal schwungvoll sind, laden zur Flucht aus dem Alltag und zur Kontemplation ein. Getragen von Komplizenschaft und Improvisation nehmen sie das Publikum mit auf ein elegantes und feuriges Klangabenteuer.

Besetzung: Drissa Kini, Kora, Stimme und Perkussion, Léo Rathier, Gitarre und Stimme

Dorian Baste, Trompete und Stimme

Italiano :

Nati dal caldo respiro dell’harmattan, il vento che attraversa gli oceani, gli Harmattan Brothers attraversano confini e stili, tessendo una musica libera nutrita di jazz, folk e tradizioni mandingo. Le loro note, a volte celestiali, a volte ondeggianti, sono un invito alla fuga e alla contemplazione. Spinti da uno spirito di complicità e improvvisazione, accompagnano il pubblico in un’elegante e vivace avventura sonora.

Cast: Drissa Kini, kora, voce e percussioni, Léo Rathier, chitarra e voce

Dorian Baste, tromba e voce

Espanol :

Nacidos del cálido aliento del harmattan, el viento que atraviesa los océanos, los Harmattan Brothers cruzan fronteras y estilos, tejiendo una música libre nutrida de jazz, folk y tradiciones mandingas. Sus notas, a veces celestiales, a veces oscilantes, son una invitación a la evasión y la contemplación. Impulsados por un espíritu de complicidad e improvisación, llevan al público a una elegante y animosa aventura sonora.

Elenco: Drissa Kini, kora, voz y percusión, Léo Rathier, guitarra y voz

Dorian Baste, trompeta y voz

L’événement Concert De souffle et de cordes Thionville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-05 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME