Concert de Stefan Cassar Le Clou 1900 Montélimar

Concert de Stefan Cassar Le Clou 1900 Montélimar jeudi 28 août 2025.

Concert de Stefan Cassar

Le Clou 1900 55, place du fust Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 21 – 21 – 21 EUR

Début : Jeudi 2025-08-28 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-28 22:00:00

2025-08-28

Concert classique avec le pianiste Stefan Cassar. Liszt Schubert et Rachmaninoff sont joués.

Son approche unique mêle les interprétations raffinées et des interventions verbales captivantes qui stimulent l’intérêt du public.

Le Clou 1900 55, place du fust Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 47 98 51 arabesque.mado@gmail.com

English :

Classical concert with pianist Stefan Cassar. Liszt, Schubert and Rachmaninoff are played.

His unique approach blends refined interpretations with captivating verbal interventions that stimulate the audience’s interest.

German :

Klassisches Konzert mit dem Pianisten Stefan Cassar. Es werden Liszt Schubert und Rachmaninoff gespielt.

Sein einzigartiger Ansatz vermischt raffinierte Interpretationen mit fesselnden verbalen Interventionen, die das Interesse des Publikums anregen.

Italiano :

Concerto di musica classica con il pianista Stefan Cassar. Si suonano Liszt Schubert e Rachmaninoff.

Il suo approccio unico combina interpretazioni raffinate con interventi verbali accattivanti che stimolano l’interesse del pubblico.

Espanol :

Concierto clásico con el pianista Stefan Cassar. Tocará Liszt, Schubert y Rachmaninoff.

Su enfoque único combina interpretaciones refinadas con cautivadoras intervenciones verbales que estimulan el interés del público.

