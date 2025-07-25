Concert de Tanagila Sainte-Mère-Église
Concert de Tanagila
Brasserie artisanale Sainte-Mère-Église Manche
Début : 2025-07-25 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-25
2025-07-25
Concert pop rock Bas Normand.
Brasserie artisanale Sainte-Mère-Église 50480 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 95 92 67
English : Concert de Tanagila
Bas Normand pop rock concert.
German :
Pop-Rock-Konzert Bas Normand.
Italiano :
Concerto pop rock di Bas Normand.
Espanol :
Concierto de pop rock de Bas Normand.
