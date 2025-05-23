Concert de Théo Didier & le Roulotte Orchestra – Le Chalutier La Baume-d’Hostun, 23 mai 2025 18:00, La Baume-d'Hostun.

Le Chalutier 301 côte Simond La Baume-d'Hostun Drôme

Début : 2025-05-23 18:00:00

fin : 2025-05-23 22:00:00

2025-05-23

On dit OUI à ce collectif qui fusionne chanson rock, rythmes tziganes et influences balkaniques. La voix de Théo, portée par de chouettes envolées instrumentales, vous embarquera dans un tourbillon d’émotions, entre poésie brute et fureur de vivre.

Le Chalutier 301 côte Simond

La Baume-d’Hostun 26730 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes communication@lechalutier.org

English :

We say YES to this collective that fuses chanson rock, gypsy rhythms and Balkan influences. Théo’s voice, carried along by his instrumental soaring, will take you on a whirlwind of emotions, between raw poetry and the fury of life.

German :

Wir sagen JA zu diesem Kollektiv, das Chanson-Rock, Zigeuner-Rhythmen und Balkan-Einflüsse miteinander verschmelzen lässt. Die Stimme von Théo, die von schönen instrumentalen Höhenflügen getragen wird, wird Sie in einen Strudel von Emotionen zwischen roher Poesie und Lebenswut verwickeln.

Italiano :

Diciamo SÌ a questo collettivo che fonde chanson rock, ritmi gitani e influenze balcaniche. La voce di Théo, accompagnata da splendidi giochi strumentali, vi porterà in un vortice di emozioni, tra poesia cruda e furia della vita.

Espanol :

Decimos SÍ a este colectivo que fusiona chanson rock, ritmos gitanos e influencias balcánicas. La voz de Théo, acompañada de maravillosos arreglos instrumentales, te llevará a un torbellino de emociones, entre la poesía cruda y la furia de la vida.

