Concert de Thomas Melly Eglise Saint Jean-Baptiste Saint-Jean-le-Thomas mardi 15 juillet 2025.

Concert de Thomas Melly

Eglise Saint Jean-Baptiste Allée du Presbytère Saint-Jean-le-Thomas Manche

Début : 2025-07-15 17:00:00

fin : 2025-07-15 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-15

La musique instrumentale de Thomas Melly se situe entre le jazz et le classique, mais plus près du classique selon ses auditeurs. Il propose aujourd’hui ses compositions, interprétées par le pianiste Manuel Lucas ; trois morceaux seront en première exécution publique. Pour un public plutôt adulte.

Eglise Saint Jean-Baptiste Allée du Presbytère Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50530 Manche Normandie +33 6 61 97 02 11 thomas.melly@free.fr

English : Concert de Thomas Melly

Thomas Melly’s instrumental music « lies somewhere between jazz and classical, but closer to classical », according to his listeners. He now offers his own compositions, performed by pianist Manuel Lucas; three pieces will be given their first public performance. For an adult audience.

German :

Die Instrumentalmusik von Thomas Melly « liegt zwischen Jazz und Klassik, aber näher an der Klassik », so seine Zuhörer. Heute bietet er seine Kompositionen an, die von dem Pianisten Manuel Lucas interpretiert werden; drei Stücke werden erstmals öffentlich aufgeführt. Für ein eher erwachsenes Publikum.

Italiano :

La musica strumentale di Thomas Melly è « a metà strada tra il jazz e la classica, ma più vicina alla classica », secondo i suoi ascoltatori. Ora propone le sue composizioni, eseguite dal pianista Manuel Lucas; tre brani saranno eseguiti in prima esecuzione pubblica. Per un pubblico adulto.

Espanol :

La música instrumental de Thomas Melly está « entre el jazz y la clásica, pero más cerca de la clásica », según sus oyentes. Ahora ofrece sus propias composiciones, interpretadas por el pianista Manuel Lucas; tres piezas se estrenarán en público. Para un público adulto.

