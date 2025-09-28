Concert de Timothé Bougon À l’église Notre Dame Moirax
À l’église Notre Dame 1 place de l’église Moirax Lot-et-Garonne
Début : 2025-09-28
fin : 2025-09-28
2025-09-28
Concert de musique de Timothée Bougon « nouvelle traversée de 7 siècles de chansons ». Nouveau répertoire baryton et instruments
English : Concert de Timothé Bougon
Concert by Timothée Bougon « a new journey through 7 centuries of song ». New repertoire for baritone and instruments
German : Concert de Timothé Bougon
Musikkonzert von Timothée Bougon « neue Durchquerung von 7 Jahrhunderten der Lieder ». Neues Repertoire mit Bariton und Instrumenten
Italiano :
Concerto di Timothée Bougon « un nuovo viaggio attraverso 7 secoli di canto ». Nuovo repertorio per baritono e strumenti
Espanol : Concert de Timothé Bougon
Concierto de Timothée Bougon « un nuevo viaje a través de 7 siglos de canciones ». Nuevo repertorio para barítono e instrumentos
