Concert de Timothé Bougon À l’église Notre Dame Moirax

À l’église Notre Dame 1 place de l’église Moirax Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-28

Concert de musique de Timothée Bougon « nouvelle traversée de 7 siècles de chansons ». Nouveau répertoire baryton et instruments

Concert by Timothée Bougon « a new journey through 7 centuries of song ». New repertoire for baritone and instruments

Musikkonzert von Timothée Bougon « neue Durchquerung von 7 Jahrhunderten der Lieder ». Neues Repertoire mit Bariton und Instrumenten

Concerto di Timothée Bougon « un nuovo viaggio attraverso 7 secoli di canto ». Nuovo repertorio per baritono e strumenti

Concierto de Timothée Bougon « un nuevo viaje a través de 7 siglos de canciones ». Nuevo repertorio para barítono e instrumentos

L’événement Concert de Timothé Bougon Moirax a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par OT Destination Agen