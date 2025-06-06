CONCERT DE VELVET GUARDIAN – Le Château Bezins-Garraux, 6 juin 2025 20:30, Bezins-Garraux.

Haute-Garonne

CONCERT DE VELVET GUARDIAN Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-06 20:30:00

fin : 2025-06-06 23:30:00

2025-06-06

Venez chanter et danser avec nous.

Sweet folk, chanson à texte.

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

Le Château LA TAVERNE

Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lataverne31@gmail.com

English :

Come and sing and dance with us.

German :

Kommen Sie und singen und tanzen Sie mit uns.

Italiano :

Venite a cantare e a ballare con noi.

Espanol :

Ven a cantar y bailar con nosotros.

L’événement CONCERT DE VELVET GUARDIAN Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE