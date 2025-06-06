CONCERT DE VELVET GUARDIAN – Le Château Bezins-Garraux, 6 juin 2025 20:30, Bezins-Garraux.
Haute-Garonne
CONCERT DE VELVET GUARDIAN
Début : 2025-06-06 20:30:00
fin : 2025-06-06 23:30:00
2025-06-06
Venez chanter et danser avec nous.
Sweet folk, chanson à texte.
Possibilité de restauration sur place. .
Le Château LA TAVERNE
Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lataverne31@gmail.com
English :
Come and sing and dance with us.
German :
Kommen Sie und singen und tanzen Sie mit uns.
Italiano :
Venite a cantare e a ballare con noi.
Espanol :
Ven a cantar y bailar con nosotros.
