Concert de violonchelles Résonance Plombières-les-Bains

Scène des Jardins en Terrasses Plombières-les-Bains Vosges

Le concert de violoncelles.

Dans le cadre de la programmation hors-les-murs de l’Espace Berlioz, laissez-vous emporter par la magie des violoncelles acoustiques, dans un cadre enchanteur dominant le centre-ville.

Entre jazz, musiques du monde, folk et improvisation, Stann Duguet et Eric Longsworth vous entraînent dans un voyage sonore empreint d’émotions, d’audace et de liberté. Avec eux, attendez-vous à l’inattendu.

Le duo en quelques mots

Stann Duguet et Eric Longsworth forment un duo de violoncellistes hors du commun, né de la rencontre entre deux parcours aussi riches que singuliers.

Formé dès l’enfance au violoncelle classique, Stann s’ouvre très tôt aux musiques improvisées, au jazz et aux sonorités du monde. Son approche créative l’amène à collaborer à l’international, entre cinéma, projets pluridisciplinaires et performances innovantes.

À ses côtés, Eric Longsworth, pionnier du violoncelle jazz depuis les années 1980, développe un langage résolument contemporain, nourri de rencontres majeures (Dave Holland, Steve Coleman…). Installé en France, il bâtit des ponts entre jazz, musiques du monde et arts vivants.

Ensemble, ils repoussent les frontières du violoncelle — acoustique et électrique — et tissent un dialogue musical vibrant, mêlant virtuosité, poésie et improvisation.Tout public

5 .

Scène des Jardins en Terrasses Plombières-les-Bains 88370 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 12 24 96 76

English :

The cello concert.

As part of Espace Berlioz?s « hors-les-murs » program, let yourself be carried away by the magic of acoustic cellos, in an enchanting setting overlooking the city center.

A blend of jazz, world music, folk and improvisation, Stann Duguet and Eric Longsworth take you on an emotional, daring and free journey of sound. Expect the unexpected.

The duo in a nutshell

Stann Duguet and Eric Longsworth form an extraordinary cellist duo, born of the meeting of two rich and singular backgrounds.

Trained as a child in the classical cello, Stann soon opened up to improvised music, jazz and world sounds. His creative approach has led him to collaborate internationally on films, multidisciplinary projects and innovative performances.

At his side, Eric Longsworth, a pioneer of jazz cello since the 1980s, develops a resolutely contemporary language, nourished by major encounters (Dave Holland, Steve Coleman?). Based in France, he builds bridges between jazz, world music and the performing arts.

Together, they push back the frontiers of the cello acoustic and electric and weave a vibrant musical dialogue, blending virtuosity, poetry and improvisation.

German :

Das Cellokonzert.

Lassen Sie sich im Rahmen des Programms außerhalb der Mauern des Espace Berlioz von der Magie der akustischen Cellos in einer zauberhaften Umgebung mit Blick auf das Stadtzentrum mitreißen.

Zwischen Jazz, Weltmusik, Folk und Improvisation entführen Sie Stann Duguet und Eric Longsworth auf eine Klangreise voller Emotionen, Kühnheit und Freiheit. Freuen Sie sich auf das Unerwartete.

Das Duo in wenigen Worten

Stann Duguet und Eric Longsworth sind ein außergewöhnliches Cellistenduo, das aus der Begegnung zweier ebenso reicher wie einzigartiger Lebensläufe entstanden ist.

Stann wurde schon als Kind am klassischen Cello ausgebildet und öffnete sich schon früh für improvisierte Musik, Jazz und Weltmusik. Sein kreativer Ansatz bringt ihn dazu, international zusammenzuarbeiten, von Filmen über multidisziplinäre Projekte bis hin zu innovativen Performances.

Eric Longsworth, ein Pionier des Jazz-Cellos seit den 1980er Jahren, entwickelt an seiner Seite eine entschieden zeitgenössische Sprache, die von wichtigen Begegnungen (Dave Holland, Steve Coleman?) geprägt ist. Er lebt in Frankreich und baut Brücken zwischen Jazz, Weltmusik und darstellender Kunst.

Gemeinsam überschreiten sie die Grenzen des Cellos sowohl des akustischen als auch des elektrischen und schaffen einen vibrierenden musikalischen Dialog, der Virtuosität, Poesie und Improvisation miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Il concerto di violoncello.

Nell’ambito del programma « hors-les-murs » dell’Espace Berlioz, lasciatevi trasportare dalla magia dei violoncelli acustici, in una cornice incantevole che domina il centro città.

A metà strada tra jazz, world music, folk e improvvisazione, Stann Duguet ed Eric Longsworth vi accompagneranno in un viaggio sonoro emozionante, audace e libero. Con loro, aspettatevi l’inaspettato.

Il duo in breve

Stann Duguet ed Eric Longsworth formano uno straordinario duo di violoncellisti, nato dall’incontro di due background ricchi e singolari.

Formatosi da bambino al violoncello classico, Stann si è presto aperto alla musica improvvisata, al jazz e ai suoni del mondo. Il suo approccio creativo lo ha portato a collaborare a livello internazionale a film, progetti multidisciplinari e performance innovative.

Accanto a lui, Eric Longsworth, pioniere del violoncello jazz fin dagli anni Ottanta, sviluppa un linguaggio decisamente contemporaneo, nutrito di incontri importanti (Dave Holland, Steve Coleman, ecc.). Con sede in Francia, costruisce ponti tra il jazz, la world music e le arti dello spettacolo.

Insieme, spingono indietro i confini del violoncello acustico ed elettrico e tessono un vibrante dialogo musicale, fondendo virtuosismo, poesia e improvvisazione.

Espanol :

El concierto de violonchelo.

En el marco del programa « hors-les-murs » del Espace Berlioz, déjese llevar por la magia de los violonchelos acústicos, en un marco encantador con vistas al centro de la ciudad.

A caballo entre el jazz, las músicas del mundo, el folk y la improvisación, Stann Duguet y Eric Longsworth le llevarán por un viaje sonoro emocional, audaz y libre. Con ellos, espere lo inesperado.

El dúo en pocas palabras

Stann Duguet y Eric Longsworth forman un extraordinario dúo de violonchelistas, nacido del encuentro de dos trayectorias ricas y singulares.

Formado de niño en el violonchelo clásico, Stann se abrió pronto a la música improvisada, al jazz y a los sonidos del mundo. Su enfoque creativo le ha llevado a colaborar internacionalmente en películas, proyectos multidisciplinares y actuaciones innovadoras.

Junto a él, Eric Longsworth, pionero del violonchelo jazzístico desde los años 80, desarrolla un lenguaje decididamente contemporáneo, alimentado por grandes encuentros (Dave Holland, Steve Coleman, etc.). Instalado en Francia, tiende puentes entre el jazz, las músicas del mundo y las artes escénicas.

Juntos, amplían las fronteras del violonchelo -acústico y eléctrico- y tejen un vibrante diálogo musical, en el que se mezclan virtuosismo, poesía e improvisación.

