Concert de violons Alleyras

Concert de violons

Château de la Beaume Alleyras Haute-Loire

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Début : 2025-11-07

fin : 2025-11-07

2025-11-07

Concert du violoncelliste Igor FERLAN et son compère Ernesto INSAM, bien connu à présent sur la Haute-Loire et chef de l’ORCHESTRE SOUS INFLUENCES qui interpréteront les deux oeuvres écrites de Maurice RAVEL et le Duo op 7 de Zoltan KODALY.

Château de la Beaume Alleyras 43580 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes bibli-alleyras@orange.fr

English :

Concert by cellist Igor FERLAN and his colleague Ernesto INSAM, now well known in the Haute-Loire and conductor of the ORCHESTRE SOUS INFLUENCES, performing two works by Maurice RAVEL and Zoltan KODALY’s Duo op 7.

German :

Konzert des Cellisten Igor FERLAN und seines Kompagnons Ernesto INSAM, der mittlerweile in der Haute-Loire gut bekannt ist und das ORCHESTER SOUS INFLUENCES leitet. Sie werden die beiden geschriebenen Werke von Maurice RAVEL und das Duo op. 7 von Zoltan KODALY interpretieren.

Italiano :

Concerto del violoncellista Igor FERLAN e del suo collega Ernesto INSAM, ormai noto nella Haute-Loire e direttore dell’ORCHESTRE SOUS INFLUENCES, che eseguiranno due opere di Maurice RAVEL e il Duo op 7 di Zoltan KODALY.

Espanol :

Concierto del violonchelista Igor FERLAN y de su colega Ernesto INSAM, actualmente muy conocido en el Alto Loira y director de la ORCHESTRE SOUS INFLUENCES, que interpretarán dos obras de Maurice RAVEL y el Dúo op 7 de Zoltan KODALY.

