CONCERT DES CHAUVES SOURIENT CHANSONS D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS

Chez annie Saint-André-de-Sangonis Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11

fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Après le succès des précédents ateliers, nous programmons une nouvelle journée autour des coffrets d’art . Ce projet consiste à proposer aux habitants de Saint-André de réaliser des oeuvres peintes sur leur porte de compteurs. Vous serez guidés par une artiste saint-andréenne et tout le matériel sera fourni par La Sauce. Lancez-vous !

Après le succès des précédents ateliers, nous programmons une nouvelle journée autour des coffrets d’art . Ce projet consiste à proposer aux habitants de Saint-André de réaliser des oeuvres peintes sur leur porte de compteurs. Vous serez guidés par une artiste saint-andréenne et tout le matériel sera fourni par La Sauce. Lancez-vous ! .

Chez annie Saint-André-de-Sangonis 34725 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 58 45 09 44 lasaucestandre@gmail.com

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English :

Following the success of previous workshops, we are planning another day of art boxes . In this project, Saint-André residents will be invited to create works of art painted on their meter doors. You will be guided by a Saint-André artist, and all materials will be supplied by La Sauce. Get started!

L’événement CONCERT DES CHAUVES SOURIENT CHANSONS D’ICI ET D’AILLEURS Saint-André-de-Sangonis a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT