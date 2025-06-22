Concert des chorales – Au château Tostat 22 juin 2025 17:00

Hautes-Pyrénées

Concert des chorales Au château Allée du Château Tostat Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-22 17:00:00

fin : 2025-06-22 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-22

L’Amicale Laïque de Tostat organise son 18ème concert le chant des pierres

Cette année, deux chorales Ponctuations, chef de choeur Anne Terrière, et Toastamicale, chef de choeur Nicole Sadirac, se sont associées pour accompagner, par leurs chants, l’évocation de la transformation de ce très beau site au cours des siècles.

Le programme se compose de diverses polyphonies à 2,3 ou 4 voix allant du Moyen-Âge au début du XXème siècle.

Les chants seront accompagnés au clavier par Marie-Aimée Etchegorry, trois chants qui permettront d’entendre sa belle voix de soprano.

vous aurez auussi le plaisir d’entendre un instrument rare sur deux chants, le Luth.

En outre, vous assisterez à trois lectures de courts textes qui évoqueront l’Histoire du site.

Et pour terminé au mieux cet après-midi, un petit moment de partage gourmand sera offert.

.

Au château Allée du Château

Tostat 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 31 20 03 nsadirac@orange.fr

English :

The Amicale Laïque de Tostat organizes its 18th concert: « le chant des pierres » (the song of the stones)

This year, two choirs Ponctuations, directed by choirmaster Anne Terrière, and Toastamicale, directed by choirmaster Nicole Sadirac have joined forces to sing about the transformation of this beautiful site over the centuries.

The program features a variety of polyphonic songs for 2, 3 or 4 voices, ranging from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century.

The songs will be accompanied at the keyboard by Marie-Aimée Etchegorry, three songs in which you’ll be able to hear her beautiful soprano voice.

you’ll also have the pleasure of hearing a rare instrument on two songs: the lute.

You’ll also be treated to three readings of short texts evoking the history of the site.

And to round off the afternoon, we’ll be offering a little gourmet sharing.

German :

Die Amicale Laïque von Tostat organisiert ihr 18. Konzert: « Le chant des pierres »

Dieses Jahr haben sich zwei Chöre zusammengeschlossen: Ponctuations, Chorleiterin Anne Terrière, und Toastamicale, Chorleiterin Nicole Sadirac, um mit ihrem Gesang die Erinnerung an die Veränderung dieses sehr schönen Ortes im Laufe der Jahrhunderte zu begleiten.

Das Programm besteht aus verschiedenen zwei-, drei- und vierstimmigen Polyphonien, die vom Mittelalter bis zum frühen 20.

Die Lieder werden von Marie-Aimée Etchegorry auf dem Keyboard begleitet, drei Lieder, in denen man ihre schöne Sopranstimme hören kann.

bei zwei Liedern werden Sie auch das Vergnügen haben, ein seltenes Instrument zu hören: die Laute.

Außerdem werden Sie an drei Lesungen teilnehmen, die kurze Texte über die Geschichte des Ortes enthalten.

Zum Abschluss des Nachmittags wird Ihnen ein kleiner Imbiss angeboten.

Italiano :

L’Amicale Laïque de Tostat organizza il suo 18° concerto: « il canto delle pietre »

Quest’anno, due cori Ponctuations, diretto da Anne Terrière, e Toastamicale, diretto da Nicole Sadirac hanno unito le forze per cantare la trasformazione di questo splendido sito nel corso dei secoli.

Il programma prevede una varietà di canzoni polifoniche a 2, 3 o 4 voci, che vanno dal Medioevo all’inizio del XX secolo.

Le canzoni saranno accompagnate alla tastiera da Marie-Aimée Etchegorry, tre brani in cui sarà possibile ascoltare la sua splendida voce di soprano.

avrete anche il piacere di ascoltare uno strumento raro in due canzoni, il liuto.

Ci saranno anche tre letture di brevi testi che evocano la storia del sito.

E per concludere il pomeriggio, vi offriremo una piccola condivisione gastronomica.

Espanol :

La Amicale Laïque de Tostat organiza su 18º concierto: « le chant des pierres » (« el canto de las piedras »)

Este año, dos coros Ponctuations, dirigido por Anne Terrière, y Toastamicale, dirigido por Nicole Sadirac se han unido para cantar la transformación de este hermoso lugar a lo largo de los siglos.

El programa presenta una variedad de canciones polifónicas a 2, 3 o 4 voces, que abarcan desde la Edad Media hasta principios del siglo XX.

Las canciones estarán acompañadas al teclado por Marie-Aimée Etchegorry, tres canciones en las que podrá escuchar su hermosa voz de soprano.

también tendrá el placer de escuchar un instrumento poco común en dos canciones, el laúd.

También habrá tres lecturas de textos breves que evocan la historia del lugar.

Y para redondear la tarde, le ofreceremos un pequeño compartir gastronómico.

L’événement Concert des chorales Tostat a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par HPTE|CDT65