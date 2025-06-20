Concert d’été « Concordia » – Place St Jean Nanteuil-en-Vallée 20 juin 2025 20:00

Charente

Concert d’été « Concordia » Place St Jean Eglise Nanteuil-en-Vallée Charente

Début : 2025-06-20 20:00:00

fin : 2025-06-20

2025-06-20

Requiem de Gabriel Fauré

la musique de JS Bach, WA Mozart et d’autres pièces contemporaines et traditionnelles.

Place St Jean Eglise

Nanteuil-en-Vallée 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine concordia.ruffeccharente@gmail.com

English :

Requiem by Gabriel Fauré

music by JS Bach, WA Mozart and other contemporary and traditional pieces.

German :

Requiem von Gabriel Fauré

die Musik von JS Bach, WA Mozart und andere zeitgenössische und traditionelle Stücke.

Italiano :

Requiem di Gabriel Fauré

musiche di JS Bach, WA Mozart e altri brani contemporanei e tradizionali.

Espanol :

Réquiem de Gabriel Fauré

música de JS Bach, WA Mozart y otras piezas contemporáneas y tradicionales.

