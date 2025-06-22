Concert d’été « Concordia » – Rue St André Ruffec 22 juin 2025 20:00
Charente
Concert d’été « Concordia » Rue St André Eglise St André Ruffec Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-22 20:00:00
fin : 2025-06-22
Date(s) :
2025-06-22
Requiem de Gabriel Fauré
la musique de JS Bach, WA Mozart et d’autres pièces contemporaines et traditionnelles.
.
Rue St André Eglise St André
Ruffec 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine concordia.ruffeccharente@gmail.com
English :
Requiem by Gabriel Fauré
music by JS Bach, WA Mozart and other contemporary and traditional pieces.
German :
Requiem von Gabriel Fauré
die Musik von JS Bach, WA Mozart und andere zeitgenössische und traditionelle Stücke.
Italiano :
Requiem di Gabriel Fauré
musiche di JS Bach, WA Mozart e altri brani contemporanei e tradizionali.
Espanol :
Réquiem de Gabriel Fauré
música de JS Bach, WA Mozart y otras piezas contemporáneas y tradicionales.
L’événement Concert d’été « Concordia » Ruffec a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente