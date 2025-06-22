Concert d’été « Concordia » – Rue St André Ruffec 22 juin 2025 20:00

Charente

Concert d’été « Concordia » Rue St André Eglise St André Ruffec Charente

Début : 2025-06-22 20:00:00

2025-06-22

Requiem de Gabriel Fauré

la musique de JS Bach, WA Mozart et d’autres pièces contemporaines et traditionnelles.

Rue St André Eglise St André

Ruffec 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine concordia.ruffeccharente@gmail.com

English :

Requiem by Gabriel Fauré

music by JS Bach, WA Mozart and other contemporary and traditional pieces.

German :

Requiem von Gabriel Fauré

die Musik von JS Bach, WA Mozart und andere zeitgenössische und traditionelle Stücke.

Italiano :

Requiem di Gabriel Fauré

musiche di JS Bach, WA Mozart e altri brani contemporanei e tradizionali.

Espanol :

Réquiem de Gabriel Fauré

música de JS Bach, WA Mozart y otras piezas contemporáneas y tradicionales.

