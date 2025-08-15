Concert deux trompettes et orgue Lavoûte-Chilhac

Concert à L’église Saint Croix.

Jean Baptiste Bresson et Suzanne Trouilleux à la trompette, Pierre Astor à l’orgue.

Bach, Vivaldi, Haendel, Schubert, Gounod.

Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 46 57

English :

Concert at L’église Saint Croix.

Jean Baptiste Bresson and Suzanne Trouilleux on trumpet, Pierre Astor on organ.

Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Schubert, Gounod.

German :

Konzert in der Kirche Saint Croix.

Jean Baptiste Bresson und Suzanne Trouilleux an der Trompete, Pierre Astor an der Orgel.

Bach, Vivaldi, Händel, Schubert, Gounod.

Italiano :

Concerto nella chiesa di Saint Croix.

Jean Baptiste Bresson e Suzanne Trouilleux alla tromba, Pierre Astor all’organo.

Bach, Vivaldi, Haendel, Schubert, Gounod.

Espanol :

Concierto en la iglesia de Saint Croix.

Jean Baptiste Bresson y Suzanne Trouilleux a la trompeta, Pierre Astor al órgano.

Bach, Vivaldi, Haendel, Schubert, Gounod.

