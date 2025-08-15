Concert deux trompettes et orgue Lavoûte-Chilhac
Concert deux trompettes et orgue Lavoûte-Chilhac vendredi 15 août 2025.
Concert deux trompettes et orgue
Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire
Début : Vendredi 2025-08-15 17:00:00
2025-08-15
Concert à L’église Saint Croix.
Jean Baptiste Bresson et Suzanne Trouilleux à la trompette, Pierre Astor à l’orgue.
Bach, Vivaldi, Haendel, Schubert, Gounod.
Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 46 57
English :
Concert at L’église Saint Croix.
Jean Baptiste Bresson and Suzanne Trouilleux on trumpet, Pierre Astor on organ.
Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Schubert, Gounod.
German :
Konzert in der Kirche Saint Croix.
Jean Baptiste Bresson und Suzanne Trouilleux an der Trompete, Pierre Astor an der Orgel.
Bach, Vivaldi, Händel, Schubert, Gounod.
Italiano :
Concerto nella chiesa di Saint Croix.
Jean Baptiste Bresson e Suzanne Trouilleux alla tromba, Pierre Astor all’organo.
Bach, Vivaldi, Haendel, Schubert, Gounod.
Espanol :
Concierto en la iglesia de Saint Croix.
Jean Baptiste Bresson y Suzanne Trouilleux a la trompeta, Pierre Astor al órgano.
Bach, Vivaldi, Haendel, Schubert, Gounod.
