Informations pratiques

Elne

CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON – HARPISTE

Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base – plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-18 21:00:00

fin : 2026-09-18 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

Évelina Simon vous invite à un concert intimiste mêlant chant et harpe dans le cadre exceptionnel du cloître d’Elne. Entre compositions et reprises revisitées, laissez-vous porter par un univers poétique et émouvant. Tarif 10€, gratuit – 10 ans

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Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

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English :

%C9velina Simon invites you to an intimate concert blending vocals and harp in the exceptional setting of the Elne Cloister. With a mix of original compositions and reimagined covers, let yourself be carried away by a poetic and moving world. Admission: 10?, free for children under 10

L’événement CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON – HARPISTE Elne a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE