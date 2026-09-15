CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON – HARPISTE Elne
vendredi 18 septembre 2026 · Elne
Informations pratiques
Elne
CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON – HARPISTE
Elne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base – plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-18 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-18 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-18
Évelina Simon vous invite à un concert intimiste mêlant chant et harpe dans le cadre exceptionnel du cloître d’Elne. Entre compositions et reprises revisitées, laissez-vous porter par un univers poétique et émouvant. Tarif 10€, gratuit – 10 ans
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Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
%C9velina Simon invites you to an intimate concert blending vocals and harp in the exceptional setting of the Elne Cloister. With a mix of original compositions and reimagined covers, let yourself be carried away by a poetic and moving world. Admission: 10?, free for children under 10
L’événement CONCERT D’EVELINA SIMON – HARPISTE Elne a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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