Concert Ditz + Automatic La BAM Metz

Concert Ditz + Automatic La BAM Metz mercredi 19 novembre 2025.

Concert Ditz + Automatic

La BAM 20 Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-19

Date(s) :

2025-11-19

Ditz, quintette explosif de Brighton, avec un son enraciné dans la scène post-punk / noise-rock est considéré par Joe Talbot de IDLES comme le meilleur groupe de Brighton, sinon du monde.

Avec un ADN grunge, névrotique et bruyant, Ditz doit sa réputation à ses concerts avant-gardistes et sauvages, lors de tournées colossales depuis la sortie de l’excellent premier album The Great Regression paru en 2022.

Le groupe annonce un second album Never Exhale en janvier 2025 qui a été écrit durant ces années de concerts dans toute l’Europe et enregistré par Seth Manchester à Londres. Cet album prend ses racines dans la fureur de Jesus Lizard, les signatures rythmmiques de Shellac et le post punk obscur de The Fall du feu Mark E Smith Ditz réussit le pari fou d’élever le rock vers d’autres dimensions.Automatic le trio composé d’Izzy Glaudini (synthés, voix), Lola Dompé (batterie, voix) et Halle Saxon-Gaines (basse) est de retour avec son deuxième album, Excess.

Automatic synthétise un nouveau genre de pop motorisée rétrofuturiste. L’album se situe à la frontière imaginaire entre l’underground des années 70 et la culture d’entreprise des années 80, ou, comme le dit le groupe, « ce moment fugace où ce qui était autrefois cool s’est rapidement transformé en courant dominant, tout cela pour le bien du consumérisme ».Adultes

.

La BAM 20 Boulevard d’Alsace Metz 57070 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 74 16 16

English :

Ditz, an explosive Brighton quintet with a sound rooted in the post-punk / noise-rock scene, is considered by IDLES’ Joe Talbot to be the best band in Brighton, if not the world.

With a grungy, neurotic and noisy DNA, Ditz owe their reputation to their wild, avant-garde live shows on colossal tours since the release of their excellent debut album The Great Regression in 2022.

The band announced a second album, Never Exhale, in January 2025, which was written during years of gigging all over Europe and recorded by Seth Manchester in London. This album has its roots in the fury of Jesus Lizard, the rhythmic signatures of Shellac and the obscure post-punk of the late Mark E Smith’s The Fall: Ditz succeeds in the mad gamble of elevating rock to other dimensions.Automatic the trio made up of Izzy Glaudini (synths, vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon-Gaines (bass) is back with its second album, Excess.

Automatic synthesizes a new genre of retro-futuristic motorized pop. The album sits on the imaginary border between the underground of the ’70s and the corporate culture of the ’80s, or, as the band puts it, « that fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly became mainstream, all for the sake of consumerism ».

German :

Ditz, ein explosives Quintett aus Brighton mit einem in der Post-Punk-/Noise-Rock-Szene verwurzelten Sound, wird von Joe Talbot von IDLES als die beste Band aus Brighton, wenn nicht sogar der Welt, bezeichnet.

Mit einer grungigen, neurotischen und lauten DNA verdanken Ditz ihren Ruf ihren avantgardistischen und wilden Konzerten auf kolossalen Tourneen seit der Veröffentlichung des hervorragenden Debütalbums The Great Regression, das 2022 erschien.

Die Band kündigte für Januar 2025 ihr zweites Album Never Exhale an, das während der Jahre der Konzerte in ganz Europa geschrieben und von Seth Manchester in London aufgenommen wurde. Dieses Album hat seine Wurzeln in der Wut von Jesus Lizard, den rhythmischen Signaturen von Shellac und dem dunklen Post-Punk von The Fall des verstorbenen Mark E Smith: Ditz gelingt die verrückte Wette, den Rock in andere Dimensionen zu heben.Automatic das Trio bestehend aus Izzy Glaudini (Synthesizer, Stimme), Lola Dompé (Schlagzeug, Stimme) und Halle Saxon-Gaines (Bass) ist mit seinem zweiten Album Excess zurück.

Automatic synthetisiert eine neue Art von retrofuturistischem Motorpop. Das Album ist an der imaginären Grenze zwischen dem Underground der 70er Jahre und der Unternehmenskultur der 80er Jahre angesiedelt, oder, wie die Band es ausdrückt, « diesem flüchtigen Moment, in dem das, was einst cool war, sich schnell in einen Mainstream verwandelte, alles zum Wohle des Konsumismus ».

Italiano :

I Ditz, un esplosivo quintetto di Brighton con un suono radicato nella scena post-punk / noise-rock, sono considerati da Joe Talbot degli IDLES la migliore band di Brighton, se non del mondo.

Con un DNA grungy, nevrotico e rumoroso, i Ditz devono la loro reputazione ai loro spettacoli dal vivo selvaggiamente all’avanguardia, in tour colossali sin dalla pubblicazione del loro eccellente album di debutto The Great Regression nel 2022.

La band ha annunciato un secondo album, Never Exhale, nel gennaio 2025, scritto durante anni di tour in Europa e registrato da Seth Manchester a Londra. Questo album affonda le sue radici nella furia dei Jesus Lizard, nelle firme ritmiche degli Shellac e nell’oscuro post-punk dei The Fall del compianto Mark E Smith: Ditz è riuscito a portare il rock a nuove altezze.Automatic il trio composto da Izzy Glaudini (synth, voce), Lola Dompé (batteria, voce) e Halle Saxon-Gaines (basso) torna con il suo secondo album, Excess.

Automatic sintetizza un nuovo genere di motor pop retro-futuristico. L’album si colloca al confine immaginario tra l’underground degli anni ’70 e la cultura aziendale degli anni ’80 o, come dice la band, « quel momento fugace in cui ciò che una volta era cool è diventato rapidamente mainstream, tutto in nome del consumismo ».

Espanol :

Ditz, un quinteto explosivo de Brighton con un sonido enraizado en la escena post-punk / noise-rock, son considerados por Joe Talbot de IDLES como la mejor banda de Brighton, si no del mundo.

Con un ADN grunge, neurótico y ruidoso, Ditz deben su reputación a sus directos salvajemente vanguardistas, en giras colosales desde el lanzamiento de su excelente álbum de debut The Great Regression en 2022.

La banda anunció un segundo álbum, Never Exhale, en enero de 2025, que fue escrito durante años de giras por Europa y grabado por Seth Manchester en Londres. Este álbum hunde sus raíces en la furia de Jesus Lizard, las firmas rítmicas de Shellac y el oscuro post-punk de The Fall del difunto Mark E Smith: Ditz ha conseguido llevar el rock a nuevas cotas.Automatic -el trío formado por Izzy Glaudini (sintetizadores, voz), Lola Dompé (batería, voz) y Halle Saxon-Gaines (bajo)- regresa con su segundo álbum, Excess.

Automatic sintetiza un nuevo género de motopop retrofuturista. El álbum se sitúa en la frontera imaginaria entre el underground de los 70 y la cultura corporativa de los 80, o, como dice el grupo, « ese momento fugaz en que lo que una vez fue cool se convirtió rápidamente en mainstream, todo en aras del consumismo ».

L’événement Concert Ditz + Automatic Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-09-21 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ