Concert DJ Younity Bal tropical Café de l’Ancre Loperhet

Café de l’Ancre 60, route de Rostiviec Loperhet Finistère
Début : 2025-10-25 20:00:00
DJ Younity revient pour notre plus grand bien ! Ambiance tropicale assurée, ça va suer dans les chaumières !
Petite restauration sur place.
Entrée prix libre. .
Café de l’Ancre 60, route de Rostiviec Loperhet 29470 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 30 82 35 85
