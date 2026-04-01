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CONCERT DJECKO Latoue

CONCERT DJECKO Latoue

CONCERT DJECKO Latoue samedi 11 avril 2026.

Adresse : CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE

Ville : 31800 Latoue

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-04-11T21:00:00

Fin : 2026-04-11T

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Latoue

CONCERT DJECKO

CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 21:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

Le groupe Djecko concert organisé par l’association Lacunapa.
Djecko est un groupe polyphonique du Comminges à 5voix (2 femmes/3hommes).
A venir découvrir dans le très beau cadre de la chapelle Sainte Radegonde.   .

CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The group Djecko concert organized by the Lacunapa association.

L’événement CONCERT DJECKO Latoue a été mis à jour le 2026-04-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE