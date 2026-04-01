Latoue

CONCERT DJECKO

CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11 21:00:00

fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Le groupe Djecko concert organisé par l’association Lacunapa.

Djecko est un groupe polyphonique du Comminges à 5voix (2 femmes/3hommes).

A venir découvrir dans le très beau cadre de la chapelle Sainte Radegonde. .

CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The group Djecko concert organized by the Lacunapa association.

L’événement CONCERT DJECKO Latoue a été mis à jour le 2026-04-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE