CONCERT DJECKO Latoue
CONCERT DJECKO Latoue samedi 11 avril 2026.
Latoue
CONCERT DJECKO
CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 21:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Le groupe Djecko concert organisé par l’association Lacunapa.
Djecko est un groupe polyphonique du Comminges à 5voix (2 femmes/3hommes).
A venir découvrir dans le très beau cadre de la chapelle Sainte Radegonde. .
CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The group Djecko concert organized by the Lacunapa association.
L’événement CONCERT DJECKO Latoue a été mis à jour le 2026-04-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE