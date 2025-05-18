Concert d’orgue en l’église Saint-Martin – Montmédy, 18 mai 2025 15:00, Montmédy.

Meuse

Concert d’orgue en l’église Saint-Martin 7 rue de l’hôtel de ville Montmédy Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-05-18 15:00:00

fin : 2025-05-18 17:00:00

2025-05-18

Concert d’orgue en l’église Saint-Martin de Montmédy organisé par l’association « L’Orgue de la Citadelle », aux profits de celle-ci (libre participation aux frais).

« Ave Maria » d’hier et d’aujourd’hui interprétés par Anne-Marie Willieme (soprano) et Jean-François Georis (orgue).

Dimanche à 15h.Tout public

7 rue de l’hôtel de ville

Montmédy 55600 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 80 16 44

English :

Organ concert in Montmédy’s Saint-Martin church, organized by the « L’Orgue de la Citadelle » association, with proceeds going to the association (free participation).

« Ave Maria » of yesterday and today performed by Anne-Marie Willieme (soprano) and Jean-François Georis (organ).

Sunday at 3pm.

German :

Orgelkonzert in der Kirche Saint-Martin in Montmédy, organisiert von der Vereinigung « L’Orgue de la Citadelle », zu deren Gunsten (freie Kostenbeteiligung).

« Ave Maria » von gestern und heute, interpretiert von Anne-Marie Willieme (Sopran) und Jean-François Georis (Orgel).

Sonntag um 15 Uhr.

Italiano :

Concerto d’organo nella chiesa di Saint-Martin a Montmédy, organizzato dall’associazione « L’Orgue de la Citadelle », a favore dell’associazione (partecipazione gratuita).

« Ave Maria » passata e presente eseguita da Anne-Marie Willieme (soprano) e Jean-François Georis (organo).

Domenica alle 15.00.

Espanol :

Concierto de órgano en la iglesia de Saint-Martin de Montmédy, organizado por la asociación « L’Orgue de la Citadelle », a beneficio de la asociación (participación gratuita).

« Ave María » pasada y presente interpretada por Anne-Marie Willieme (soprano) y Jean-François Georis (órgano).

Domingo a las 15:00 h.

L’événement Concert d’orgue en l’église Saint-Martin Montmédy a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par OT TRANSFRONTALIER PAYS DE MONTMEDY