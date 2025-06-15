Concert d’orgues Fantaisies – Collégiale Notre-Dame Les Andelys, 15 juin 2025 16:00, Les Andelys.
Eure
Concert d’orgues Fantaisies Collégiale Notre-Dame 14 rue Général Fontanges de Couzans Les Andelys Eure
Début : 2025-06-15 16:00:00
fin : 2025-06-15
2025-06-15
Laissez-vous emporter par un récital d’orgue exceptionnel autour des grandes fantaisies de Bach, Mozart et Liszt.
Jean-Baptiste Monnot vous propose un programme virtuose mêlant profondeur et éclat.
Collégiale Notre-Dame 14 rue Général Fontanges de Couzans
Les Andelys 27700 Eure Normandie +33 6 81 01 83 29 lesorguesdesandelys@free.fr
English : Concert d’orgues Fantaisies
Let yourself be carried away by an exceptional organ recital featuring the great fantasies of Bach, Mozart and Liszt.
Jean-Baptiste Monnot offers a virtuoso program combining depth and brilliance.
German :
Lassen Sie sich von einem außergewöhnlichen Orgelkonzert rund um die großen Fantasien von Bach, Mozart und Liszt mitreißen.
Jean-Baptiste Monnot bietet Ihnen ein virtuoses Programm, das Tiefe und Glanz miteinander verbindet.
Italiano :
Lasciatevi trasportare da un eccezionale recital d’organo con le grandi fantasie di Bach, Mozart e Liszt.
Jean-Baptiste Monnot vi propone un programma virtuoso che unisce profondità e brillantezza.
Espanol :
Déjese llevar por un excepcional recital de órgano con las grandes fantasías de Bach, Mozart y Liszt.
Jean-Baptiste Monnot le ofrece un programa virtuoso que combina profundidad y brillantez.
