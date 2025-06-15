Concert d’orgues Fantaisies – Collégiale Notre-Dame Les Andelys, 15 juin 2025 16:00, Les Andelys.

Eure

Concert d’orgues Fantaisies Collégiale Notre-Dame 14 rue Général Fontanges de Couzans Les Andelys Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-15 16:00:00

fin : 2025-06-15

Date(s) :

2025-06-15

Laissez-vous emporter par un récital d’orgue exceptionnel autour des grandes fantaisies de Bach, Mozart et Liszt.

Jean-Baptiste Monnot vous propose un programme virtuose mêlant profondeur et éclat.

Laissez-vous emporter par un récital d’orgue exceptionnel autour des grandes fantaisies de Bach, Mozart et Liszt.

Jean-Baptiste Monnot vous propose un programme virtuose mêlant profondeur et éclat. .

Collégiale Notre-Dame 14 rue Général Fontanges de Couzans

Les Andelys 27700 Eure Normandie +33 6 81 01 83 29 lesorguesdesandelys@free.fr

English : Concert d’orgues Fantaisies

Let yourself be carried away by an exceptional organ recital featuring the great fantasies of Bach, Mozart and Liszt.

Jean-Baptiste Monnot offers a virtuoso program combining depth and brilliance.

German :

Lassen Sie sich von einem außergewöhnlichen Orgelkonzert rund um die großen Fantasien von Bach, Mozart und Liszt mitreißen.

Jean-Baptiste Monnot bietet Ihnen ein virtuoses Programm, das Tiefe und Glanz miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Lasciatevi trasportare da un eccezionale recital d’organo con le grandi fantasie di Bach, Mozart e Liszt.

Jean-Baptiste Monnot vi propone un programma virtuoso che unisce profondità e brillantezza.

Espanol :

Déjese llevar por un excepcional recital de órgano con las grandes fantasías de Bach, Mozart y Liszt.

Jean-Baptiste Monnot le ofrece un programa virtuoso que combina profundidad y brillantez.

L’événement Concert d’orgues Fantaisies Les Andelys a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de Tourisme Seine Normandie Agglomération