Concert du Chœur Sensible – Chapelle du Grand Couvent de Gramat Gramat, 7 juin 2025 20:30, Gramat.

Lot

Concert du Chœur Sensible Chapelle du Grand Couvent de Gramat Avenue Paul Mazet Gramat Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Participation libre

Début : 2025-06-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-06-07

2025-06-07

Le Chœur Sensible d’Oloron-Sainte-Marie présente un programme varié allant des chants sacrés aux chants traditionnels basques et béarnais. Dirigé par Arnaud Garnier, ce concert met également à l’honneur le piano et la guitare pour accompagner les voix

A la Chapelle du Grand Couvent

Chapelle du Grand Couvent de Gramat Avenue Paul Mazet

Gramat 46500 Lot Occitanie +33 6 41 43 58 26

English :

The Ch?ur Sensible d?Oloron-Sainte-Marie presents a varied program ranging from sacred songs to traditional Basque and Bearn songs. Conducted by Arnaud Garnier, this concert also features piano and guitar accompaniment

At the Chapelle du Grand Couvent

German :

Der Ch?ur Sensible d’Oloron-Sainte-Marie präsentiert ein abwechslungsreiches Programm, das von geistlichen Gesängen bis hin zu traditionellen baskischen und bearnaischen Liedern reicht. Unter der Leitung von Arnaud Garnier kommen bei diesem Konzert auch Klavier und Gitarre zur Begleitung der Stimmen zum Einsatz

In der Kapelle des Großen Klosters

Italiano :

La Ch’ur Sensible d’Oloron-Sainte-Marie presenta un programma vario che spazia dai canti sacri alle canzoni tradizionali basche e di Bearn. Diretto da Arnaud Garnier, questo concerto prevede anche l’accompagnamento delle voci con pianoforte e chitarra

Alla Cappella del Gran Couvent

Espanol :

La Ch?ur Sensible d’Oloron-Sainte-Marie presenta un programa variado que va desde los cantos sagrados hasta las canciones tradicionales vascas y bearnesas. Dirigido por Arnaud Garnier, este concierto también incluye piano y guitarra para acompañar a las voces

En la Chapelle du Grand Couvent

