Concert du Classique au Jazz ! Loco Cello ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL 28 Quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Dimanche 2025-12-07 16:00:00

2025-12-07 17:30:00

2025-12-07

Né de la rencontre entre deux virtuoses particulièrement créatifs « Loco Cello » (le violoncelle en folie) projette un éclairage inédit sur le classique, le tango et le jazz.

Un programme créatif et sans frontière où l’élégance du classique et les plus belles émotions du romantisme côtoient avec bonheur la liberté du jazzTout public

ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL 28 Quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 56 14 09

English :

Born of the encounter between two particularly creative virtuosos, « Loco Cello » (the cello in madness) casts a new light on classical, tango and jazz.

A creative, borderless program where the elegance of classical music and the most beautiful emotions of romanticism rub shoulders with the freedom of jazz

German :

Loco Cello » (das verrückte Cello) entstand aus der Begegnung zweier besonders kreativer Virtuosen und wirft ein völlig neues Licht auf die Klassik, den Tango und den Jazz.

Ein kreatives und grenzenloses Programm, in dem die Eleganz der Klassik und die schönsten Emotionen der Romantik auf glückliche Weise mit der Freiheit des Jazz zusammentreffen

Italiano :

Nato dall’incontro tra due virtuosi particolarmente creativi, « Loco Cello » (il violoncello impazzito) getta una nuova luce sulla musica classica, il tango e il jazz.

Un programma creativo senza confini, dove l’eleganza della musica classica e le emozioni più belle del romanticismo si fondono con la libertà del jazz

Espanol :

Nacido del encuentro entre dos virtuosos particularmente creativos, « Loco Cello » (el violonchelo enloquecido) arroja una nueva luz sobre la música clásica, el tango y el jazz.

Un programa creativo sin fronteras, donde la elegancia de la música clásica y las emociones más bellas del romanticismo se codean con la libertad del jazz

