Concert du DJ Fat To The Flax Le Petit Relais Carantec
Concert du DJ Fat To The Flax Le Petit Relais Carantec jeudi 31 juillet 2025.
Concert du DJ Fat To The Flax
Le Petit Relais 6 Square du Grand Saconnex Carantec Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-31 22:00:00
fin : 2025-07-31 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-31
Concert de Fat To The Flax au Petit Relais
DJ (Afro | House | Oriental) .
Le Petit Relais 6 Square du Grand Saconnex Carantec 29660 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 78 30 03
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concert du DJ Fat To The Flax Carantec a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par OT BAIE DE MORLAIX