Concert du duo acoustique Al and The Bebops 2 rue Carnot Toul

Concert du duo acoustique Al and The Bebops

2 rue Carnot 100 Pression Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-03-13 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-13

2026-03-13

Le 100 Pression prend des airs d’Amérique vintage le temps d’une soirée.

Alex et Ben donneront un concert de Al and The Bebops en acoustique.

Si tu as envie d’une bonne bière et de la vibe vintage qui donne envie de taper du pied toute la soirée au rythme de la musique … tu sais où venir !

Attention, l’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé.Adultes

2 rue Carnot 100 Pression Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 07 83 70 75 le100pression@outlook.fr

English :

100 Pression takes on a vintage Americana vibe for an evening.

Alex and Ben will perform an acoustic concert by Al and The Bebops.

If you’re in the mood for a good beer and the vintage vibe that makes you want to tap your feet all evening to the beat of the music… you know where to come!

Warning: alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health.

