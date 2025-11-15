Concert du groupe Hangmoon à la médiathèque Médiathèque intercommunale Montélimar

Concert du groupe Hangmoon à la médiathèque

Médiathèque intercommunale 16 avenue du Général de Gaulle Montélimar Drôme

Début : 2025-11-15 16:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15 17:30:00

2025-11-15

Trio acoustique originaire de Lyon, Hangmoon est né d’une nuit d’errance et d’hallucinations dans le vaste désert mexicain. Sa musique éthérée, intense et introspective navigue entre folk, post-rock et musique traditionnelle mexicaine.

English :

Acoustic trio from Lyon, France, Hangmoon was born of a night of wandering and hallucinations in the vast Mexican desert. Their ethereal, intense and introspective music moves between folk, post-rock and traditional Mexican music.

German :

Hangmoon ist ein akustisches Trio aus Lyon, das nach einer Nacht des Umherirrens und der Halluzinationen in der weiten mexikanischen Wüste entstand. Ihre ätherische, intensive und introspektive Musik bewegt sich zwischen Folk, Post-Rock und traditioneller mexikanischer Musik.

Italiano :

Trio acustico di Lione, gli Hangmoon sono nati da una notte di vagabondaggi e allucinazioni nel vasto deserto messicano. La loro musica eterea, intensa e introspettiva si muove tra folk, post-rock e musica tradizionale messicana.

Espanol :

Hangmoon, un trío acústico de Lyon, nació de una noche de vagabundeo y alucinaciones en el vasto desierto mexicano. Su música etérea, intensa e introspectiva se mueve entre el folk, el post-rock y la música tradicional mexicana.

