Informations pratiques

Roujan

CONCERT DU HAYDN DUO DE WIEN

Roujan Hérault

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12

fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Le mercredi 12 août à 20h30, le Château Abbaye de Cassan accueille Fritz Kircher (violon) et Gerswind Olthoff (alto). Dans le cadre enchanteur du Petit Versailles du Languedoc , ce duo viennois virtuose interprétera Corelli, Pleyel et Sibelius. Une parenthèse musicale magique au cœur de l’été.

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Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie

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English :

On Wednesday, August 12, at 8:30 p.m., the Château Abbaye de Cassan will host Fritz Kircher (violin) and Gerswind Olthoff (viola). In the enchanting setting of the “Little Versailles of Languedoc,” this virtuoso Viennese duo will perform works by Corelli, Pleyel, and Sibelius. A magical musical interlude in the heart of summer.

L’événement CONCERT DU HAYDN DUO DE WIEN Roujan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS