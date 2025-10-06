Concert du Nouvel An à la Halle aux Grains Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Concert du Nouvel An

à la Halle aux Grains BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 8.8 – 8.8 – 8.8 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-10 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-10

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

OSSO, Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest

Chef d’orchestre Guy Brunschwig

Solistes Charlotte Monfort, soprano et Damien Lavandier, ténor

L’OSSO, Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest, vous donne rendez-vous pour un concert

festif autour de musiques de films célèbres (Stars Wars, Harry Potter, Dents de la mer,

Fantôme de l’opéra, Demoiselles de Rochefort…) d’ouvertures et d’airs d’opérettes célèbres

et autres musiques toniques parfaites pour démarrer l’année !

Un programme pour tous les publics, curieux, comme mélomanes confirmés.

Depuis 2025, l’OSSO, qui est avant tout une association de musiciens amateurs palois faisant

appel à un encadrement de musiciens professionnels, sera dirigé par des chefs différents

choisis par les musiciens eux-mêmes selon les types de programme à mettre en œuvre.

Pour ce programme tonique et festif, l’OSSO a choisi Guy Brunschwig pour les diriger en ce

début d’année.

Guy Brunschwig a joué dans de nombreuses formations tant en classique qu’en jazz en

France et à l’étranger. Chef d’orchestre, il a dirigé grand nombre de formations (Orchestre

Symphonique, Harmonie, Big-Band Jazz)

Des chanteurs solistes se joindront à l’orchestre pour interpréter des airs pétillants et pleins

de vivacité.

Vous pourrez entendre 2 chanteurs en voie de professionnalisation, en 3ème cycle au

Conservatoire de Pau, la soprano Charlotte Monfort et le baryton Damien Lavandier qui vous

emporteront sur de célèbres airs d’opérettes de Johann Strauss et Franz Llehar.

Une soirée qui nous promet plein de joie et de bonheur pour fêter la nouvelle année !

à la Halle aux Grains BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 95 49 18

English :

OSSO, South-West Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Guy Brunschwig

Soloists Charlotte Monfort, soprano and Damien Lavandier, tenor

OSSO, Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest, invites you to a festive concert

concert featuring music from famous films (Stars Wars, Harry Potter, Jaws,

Phantom of the Opera, Demoiselles de Rochefort?), overtures and arias from famous operettas

and other tonal music perfect for kicking off the new year!

A program for all audiences, from the curious to confirmed music lovers.

Since 2025, the OSSO, which is first and foremost an association of amateur musicians from Palau

professional musicians, will be led by different conductors, chosen by the musicians themselves

chosen by the musicians themselves according to the type of program to be implemented.

For this invigorating and festive program, the OSSO has chosen Guy Brunschwig to conduct them at the beginning of the year

beginning of the year.

Guy Brunschwig has played in numerous classical and jazz formations in France and abroad

In France and abroad. As a conductor, he has led a large number of groups (Orchestre

Orchestras and jazz big-bands)

The orchestra will be joined by solo singers performing lively, sparkling tunes

vivacity.

You’ll be able to hear 2 singers on their way to becoming professional singers, in their 3rd cycle at the Conservatoire de Pau

Conservatoire de Pau, soprano Charlotte Monfort and baritone Damien Lavandier

to famous operetta arias by Johann Strauss and Franz Llehar.

An evening full of joy and happiness to celebrate the New Year!

German :

OSSO, Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest (Symphonieorchester des Südwestens)

Dirigent: Guy Brunschwig

Solisten: Charlotte Monfort, Sopran und Damien Lavandier, Tenor

Das OSSO, das Symphonieorchester des Südwestens, lädt Sie zu einem Konzert ein

zu einem festlichen Konzert mit berühmten Filmmusiken (Stars Wars, Harry Potter, Jaws,

Phantom der Oper, Demoiselles de Rochefort?), Ouvertüren und Arien aus berühmten Operetten

und andere tonale Musikstücke, die perfekt sind, um das Jahr zu beginnen!

Ein Programm für jedes Publikum, von Neugierigen bis hin zu erfahrenen Musikliebhabern.

Seit 2025 ist das OSSO, das in erster Linie eine Vereinigung von Amateurmusikern aus Palais de Provence ist und

die von professionellen Musikern betreut werden, von verschiedenen Dirigenten geleitet

die von den Musikern selbst ausgewählt werden, je nachdem, welche Art von Programm sie umsetzen wollen.

Für dieses belebende und festliche Programm hat das OSSO Guy Brunschwig als Dirigenten ausgewählt

anfang des Jahres zu spielen.

Guy Brunschwig hat in zahlreichen klassischen und Jazz-Formationen im In- und Ausland gespielt

Frankreich und im Ausland gespielt. Als Dirigent hat er eine Vielzahl von Formationen geleitet (Orchestre

Symphonie, Harmonie, Jazz Big-Band)

Gemeinsam mit dem Orchester werden auch Gesangssolisten auftreten, die spritzige und lebhafte Melodien vortragen

zu singen.

Sie werden zwei Sänger hören, die sich auf dem Weg zur Professionalisierung befinden und im 3

Studienjahr am Conservatoire de Pau, die Sopranistin Charlotte Monfort und der Bariton Damien Lavandier

mit berühmten Operettenmelodien von Johann Strauß und Franz Llehar begeistern werden.

Ein Abend, der uns viel Freude und Glück verspricht, um das neue Jahr zu feiern!

Italiano :

OSSO, Orchestra Sinfonica del Sud-Ovest

Direttore: Guy Brunschwig

Solisti Charlotte Monfort, soprano e Damien Lavandier, tenore

L’OSSO, Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest, vi invita a un festoso concerto

concerto con musiche tratte da film famosi (Guerre Stellari, Harry Potter, Lo Squalo,

Fantasma dell’Opera, Demoiselles de Rochefort, ecc.), ouverture e arie di famose operette

e altre musiche tonali perfette per inaugurare il nuovo anno!

Un programma per tutti i tipi di pubblico, dai curiosi agli amanti della musica più esperti.

Dal 2025, l’OSSO, che è prima di tutto un’associazione di musicisti dilettanti di Pau, ha chiesto il sostegno di musicisti professionisti

musicisti professionisti, saranno diretti da diversi direttori d’orchestra scelti dai musicisti stessi

scelti dai musicisti stessi in base al tipo di programma da eseguire.

Per questo programma vivace e festoso, l’OSSO ha scelto Guy Brunschwig per dirigere i musicisti all’inizio dell’anno

l’inizio dell’anno.

Guy Brunschwig ha suonato in numerosi ensemble classici e jazz in Francia e all’estero

In Francia e all’estero. Come direttore d’orchestra, ha guidato un gran numero di orchestre (Orchestre

Orchestra, banda di fiati, big band jazz)

L’orchestra sarà affiancata da alcuni cantanti solisti che eseguiranno brani vivaci e frizzanti

pieno di vivacità.

Potrete ascoltare 2 cantanti in procinto di diventare cantanti professionisti, nel loro 3° ciclo al Conservatorio di Pau

Conservatoire de Pau, il soprano Charlotte Monfort e il baritono Damien Lavandier

arie di operette famose di Johann Strauss e Franz Llehar.

Una serata piena di gioia e felicità per festeggiare il nuovo anno!

Espanol :

OSSO, Orquesta Sinfónica del Suroeste

Director: Guy Brunschwig

Solistas Charlotte Monfort, soprano y Damien Lavandier, tenor

La OSSO, Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest, le invita a un concierto festivo

concierto con música de películas famosas (Stars Wars, Harry Potter, Tiburón,

El fantasma de la ópera, Las señoritas de Rochefort, etc.), oberturas y arias de operetas famosas

y otras músicas tonales perfectas para comenzar el nuevo año

Un programa para todos los públicos, desde los curiosos hasta los melómanos experimentados.

Desde 2025, la OSSO, que es ante todo una asociación de músicos aficionados de Pau, cuenta con el apoyo de músicos profesionales

músicos profesionales, serán dirigidos por diferentes directores elegidos por los propios músicos

elegidos por los propios músicos en función del tipo de programa que se vaya a interpretar.

Para este programa animado y festivo, la OSSO ha elegido a Guy Brunschwig para dirigirlos a principios de año

el comienzo del año.

Guy Brunschwig ha tocado en numerosos conjuntos de música clásica y jazz en Francia y en el extranjero

En Francia y en el extranjero. Como director, ha dirigido un gran número de orquestas (Orchestre

Orquesta, banda de viento, big band de jazz)

A la orquesta se unirán varios cantantes solistas que interpretarán melodías vivas y chispeantes

llenas de vivacidad.

Podrá escuchar a 2 cantantes en vías de convertirse en cantantes profesionales, en su 3er ciclo en el Conservatorio de Pau

Conservatorio de Pau, la soprano Charlotte Monfort y el barítono Damien Lavandier

a famosas arias de opereta de Johann Strauss y Franz Llehar.

Una velada llena de alegría y felicidad para celebrar el Año Nuevo

