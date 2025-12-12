CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN: DIVAS! Prades

CONCERT DU NOUVEL AN: DIVAS!

Halle des sports Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : 2026-01-11

Début : 2026-01-11 17:00:00

fin : 2026-01-11

Date(s) :

2026-01-11

Organisé par la Municipalité concert du nouvel an DIVAS par l’orchestre symphonique d’Alénya OSAR –

.

Halle des sports Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 41 17

English :

Organized by the Municipality New Year?s concert DIVAS by the Alénya symphony orchestra OSAR ?

