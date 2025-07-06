Concert du Trio BoWind Rue du Prêche Pontorson

Le Trio BoWind est une formation atypique réunissant le saxophone de Corentin Coïc, le trombone d’Antoine Lusley et le violoncelle de Vincent Le Tortorec. Ces trois musiciens vous proposent un programme Âmes Sud, un voyage musical de l’Italie à l’Amérique en passant par l’Espagne.

English : Concert du Trio BoWind

The Trio BoWind is an atypical group featuring the saxophone of Corentin Coïc, the trombone of Antoine Lusley and the cello of Vincent Le Tortorec. These three musicians offer a program of Âmes Sud, a musical journey from Italy to America via Spain.

German :

Das Trio BoWind ist eine atypische Formation, die das Saxophon von Corentin Coïc, die Posaune von Antoine Lusley und das Cello von Vincent Le Tortorec vereint. Diese drei Musiker präsentieren Ihnen ein Programm Âmes Sud, eine musikalische Reise von Italien über Spanien bis nach Amerika.

Italiano :

Il Trio BoWind è un gruppo atipico composto dal sassofono di Corentin Coïc, dal trombone di Antoine Lusley e dal violoncello di Vincent Le Tortorec. I tre musicisti propongono un programma intitolato Âmes Sud, un viaggio musicale dall’Italia all’America passando per la Spagna.

Espanol :

El Trío BoWind es un grupo atípico formado por el saxofón de Corentin Coïc, el trombón de Antoine Lusley y el violonchelo de Vincent Le Tortorec. Estos tres músicos ofrecen un programa titulado Âmes Sud, un viaje musical de Italia a América pasando por España.

