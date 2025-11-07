Concert | Duo sous influences | Alleyras Alleyras
Concert | Duo sous influences | Alleyras Alleyras vendredi 7 novembre 2025.
Concert | Duo sous influences | Alleyras
Château de La Beaume Alleyras Haute-Loire
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-07 18:30:00
fin : 2025-11-07
Date(s) :
2025-11-07
Automne musical, duo sous influences, avec Ernesto Insam au violoncelle et Igor Ferlan au violon.
Sonate pour violon et violoncelle de Maurice Ravel, Duo opus 7 de Zoltan Kodaly et les miniatures fleuries…
Réservation possible.
Verre de l’amitié offert.
.
Château de La Beaume Alleyras 43580 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 49 41 13
English :
Automne musical, a duo of influences, with Ernesto Insam on cello and Igor Ferlan on violin.
Sonata for violin and cello by Maurice Ravel, Duo opus 7 by Zoltan Kodaly and flowery miniatures…
Reservations essential.
Glass of friendship offered.
German :
Musikalischer Herbst, Duo unter Einflüssen, mit Ernesto Insam am Cello und Igor Ferlan an der Violine.
Sonate für Violine und Violoncello von Maurice Ravel, Duo op. 7 von Zoltan Kodaly und blumige Miniaturen…
Eine Reservierung ist möglich.
Freundschaftsgetränk angeboten.
Italiano :
Autunno musicale, un duo di influenze, con Ernesto Insam al violoncello e Igor Ferlan al violino.
Sonata per violino e violoncello di Maurice Ravel, Duo op. 7 di Zoltan Kodaly e miniature fiorite…
È possibile prenotare.
Bicchiere di amicizia offerto.
Espanol :
Otoño musical, un dúo de influencias, con Ernesto Insam al violonchelo e Igor Ferlan al violín.
Sonata para violín y violonchelo de Maurice Ravel, Dúo opus 7 de Zoltan Kodaly y miniaturas floridas…
Es posible reservar.
Se ofrece copa de amistad.
L’événement Concert | Duo sous influences | Alleyras Alleyras a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par Office de Tourisme Sud Haute-Loire