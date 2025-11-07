Concert | Duo sous influences | Alleyras Alleyras

Concert | Duo sous influences | Alleyras

Château de La Beaume Alleyras Haute-Loire

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Début : 2025-11-07 18:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07

2025-11-07

Automne musical, duo sous influences, avec Ernesto Insam au violoncelle et Igor Ferlan au violon.

Sonate pour violon et violoncelle de Maurice Ravel, Duo opus 7 de Zoltan Kodaly et les miniatures fleuries…

Réservation possible.

Verre de l’amitié offert.

Château de La Beaume Alleyras 43580 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 49 41 13

English :

Automne musical, a duo of influences, with Ernesto Insam on cello and Igor Ferlan on violin.

Sonata for violin and cello by Maurice Ravel, Duo opus 7 by Zoltan Kodaly and flowery miniatures…

Reservations essential.

Glass of friendship offered.

German :

Musikalischer Herbst, Duo unter Einflüssen, mit Ernesto Insam am Cello und Igor Ferlan an der Violine.

Sonate für Violine und Violoncello von Maurice Ravel, Duo op. 7 von Zoltan Kodaly und blumige Miniaturen…

Eine Reservierung ist möglich.

Freundschaftsgetränk angeboten.

Italiano :

Autunno musicale, un duo di influenze, con Ernesto Insam al violoncello e Igor Ferlan al violino.

Sonata per violino e violoncello di Maurice Ravel, Duo op. 7 di Zoltan Kodaly e miniature fiorite…

È possibile prenotare.

Bicchiere di amicizia offerto.

Espanol :

Otoño musical, un dúo de influencias, con Ernesto Insam al violonchelo e Igor Ferlan al violín.

Sonata para violín y violonchelo de Maurice Ravel, Dúo opus 7 de Zoltan Kodaly y miniaturas floridas…

Es posible reservar.

Se ofrece copa de amistad.

