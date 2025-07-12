Concert Dylan Lapassade Royan 12 juillet 2025 21:30

Charente-Maritime

Concert Dylan Lapassade Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : Samedi 2025-07-12 21:30:00

fin : 2025-07-12

Entre pop, folk et chanson française, Dylan séduit le public par sa voix sincère

et ses textes touchants.

Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno

Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 02 88 56 pole-animation@mairie-royan.fr

English :

Between pop, folk and French chanson, Dylan seduces audiences with his sincere voice

and touching lyrics.

German :

Zwischen Pop, Folk und französischem Chanson verführt Dylan das Publikum mit seiner aufrichtigen Stimme

und seinen berührenden Texten.

Italiano :

A metà strada tra pop, folk e chanson francese, Dylan seduce il pubblico con la sua voce sincera e i suoi testi toccanti

e i suoi testi toccanti.

Espanol :

A medio camino entre el pop, el folk y la chanson francesa, Dylan seduce al público con su voz sincera y sus conmovedoras letras

y letras conmovedoras.

L’événement Concert Dylan Lapassade Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par Mairie de Royan