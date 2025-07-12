Concert Dylan Lapassade Royan 12 juillet 2025 21:30
Charente-Maritime
Concert Dylan Lapassade Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime
Début : Samedi 2025-07-12 21:30:00
2025-07-12
Entre pop, folk et chanson française, Dylan séduit le public par sa voix sincère
et ses textes touchants.
Espalande Kerimel de Kerveno
Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 02 88 56 pole-animation@mairie-royan.fr
English :
Between pop, folk and French chanson, Dylan seduces audiences with his sincere voice
and touching lyrics.
German :
Zwischen Pop, Folk und französischem Chanson verführt Dylan das Publikum mit seiner aufrichtigen Stimme
und seinen berührenden Texten.
Italiano :
A metà strada tra pop, folk e chanson francese, Dylan seduce il pubblico con la sua voce sincera e i suoi testi toccanti
e i suoi testi toccanti.
Espanol :
A medio camino entre el pop, el folk y la chanson francesa, Dylan seduce al público con su voz sincera y sus conmovedoras letras
y letras conmovedoras.
