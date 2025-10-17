Concert Eagle-Eye Cherry et Mathieu des Longchamps Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

Concert Eagle-Eye Cherry et Mathieu des Longchamps Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

Concert Eagle-Eye Cherry et Mathieu des Longchamps

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : 25 EUR

25

Tarif réduit

Date et horaire :

Vendredi 2025-10-17 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-17 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-17

Eurêka Halle Verrière en collaboration avec Veryshow présentent

EAGLE-EYE CHERRY et MATHIEU DES LONGCHAMPS

Dans la famille Cherry, on joue à la pioche miraculeuse Après Don, après Neneh, c’est Eagle-Eye qui tient le rôle du fils prodige en surfant nonchalamment sur les airwaves de la FM. Lignes mélodiques tirées au cordeau, rythmiques chewing-gum et dansantes à souhait, refrains rubafix, Eagle-Eye à l’œil juste pour séduire l’oreille et embobiner les jambes. Il revient aujourd’hui sur notre scène pour nous présenter son dernier album Back On Track .

Programmation inclue dans le festival Euro-classic https://fr.festival-euroclassic.eu/Tout public

25 .

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

English :

Eureka ? Halle Verrière in collaboration with Veryshow present

EAGLE-EYE CHERRY and MATHIEU DES LONGCHAMPS

In the Cherry family, we play the miraculous pick: after Don, after Neneh, it’s Eagle-Eye who plays the role of prodigy son, nonchalantly surfing the FM airwaves. Eagle-Eye has just the right eye for seducing the ear and the legs, with melodic lines, chewing-gum rhythms and danceable refrains. He returns to our stage today to present his latest album, Back On Track.

Program included in the Euro-classic festival: https://fr.festival-euroclassic.eu/

German :

Heureka ? Halle Verrière in Zusammenarbeit mit Veryshow präsentieren

EAGLE-EYE CHERRY und MATHIEU DES LONGCHAMPS

In der Familie Cherry spielt man mit der Wundertüte: Nach Don und Neneh ist es Eagle-Eye, der die Rolle des verlorenen Sohnes übernimmt und lässig auf den Airwaves des FM surft. Die Melodien sind wie an der Schnur gezogen, die Rhythmen kaugummiartig und tanzbar, die Refrains rubafix, Eagle-Eye hat das richtige Auge, um das Ohr zu verführen und die Beine in Bewegung zu setzen. Heute kehrt er auf unsere Bühne zurück, um uns sein neues Album « Back On Track » vorzustellen.

Programm im Rahmen des Euro-Classic-Festivals: https://fr.festival-euroclassic.eu/

Italiano :

Eureka? Halle Verrière in collaborazione con Veryshow presenta

Ciliegia dagli occhi di aquila e MATHIEU DES LONGCHAMPS

Nella famiglia Cherry si gioca a fare i miracolati: dopo Don, dopo Neneh, è Eagle-Eye a svolgere il ruolo di figlio prodigio, navigando con nonchalance nell’etere FM. Eagle-Eye ha l’occhio giusto per sedurre l’orecchio e avvolgere le gambe, con linee melodiche disegnate alla perfezione, ritmi chewing-gum che fanno ballare a piacimento e ritornelli da rubafix. Oggi torna sul nostro palco per presentare il suo ultimo album, Back On Track.

Programma incluso nel festival Euro-classic: https://fr.festival-euroclassic.eu/

Espanol :

Eureka ? Halle Verrière en colaboración con Veryshow presentan

EAGLE-EYE CHERRY y MATHIEU DES LONGCHAMPS

En la familia Cherry, tocamos la púa milagrosa: después de Don, después de Neneh, es Eagle-Eye quien desempeña el papel de hijo prodigio, surfeando despreocupadamente las ondas de FM. Eagle-Eye tiene buen ojo para seducir el oído y enroscar las piernas, con líneas melódicas trazadas a la perfección, ritmos masticables que bailan a placer y estribillos rubafix. Hoy vuelve a nuestro escenario para presentar su último álbum, Back On Track.

Programa incluido en el festival Euro-classic: https://fr.festival-euroclassic.eu/

