Concert Eastwood by Eastwood Amiens

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme

Début : 2025-11-20 19:30:00

Kyle Eastwood

Mémoire de son père

Il y a 60 ans, la MCA ouvrait ses portes, tandis qu’un film marquait l’histoire du cinéma : Le Bon, la Brute et le Truand. Aujourd’hui, c’est un autre hommage qui se dessine, celui à l’iconique Clint Eastwood. Son fils, Kyle, jazzman accompli, fusionne ses deux passions, la musique et le cinéma, en revisitant les bandes originales des films légendaires de son père. Accompagné de son quintet d’exception, il redonne vie aux chefs-d’œuvre musicaux composés pour chaque long-métrage, célébrant l’amour de la musique et du cinéma. Ce concert, entre performance et anecdotes touchantes, vous plonge au cœur de l’univers Eastwood. Un tourbillon d’émotions à ne pas manquer !

Dans le cadre du Festival International du Film d’Amiens

TARIF 3 · 8 À 30€

DURÉE · 1H30

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 79 79

English :

Kyle Eastwood

A memory of his father

60 years ago, the MCA opened its doors, and a film made history: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Today, another tribute is taking shape, to the iconic Clint Eastwood. His son Kyle, an accomplished jazzman, merges his two passions, music and cinema, by revisiting the soundtracks of his father?s legendary films. Accompanied by his exceptional quintet, he breathes new life into the musical masterpieces composed for each feature film, celebrating the love of music and cinema. This concert, a mix of performance and touching anecdotes, plunges you into the heart of the Eastwood universe. A whirlwind of emotions not to be missed!

As part of the Amiens International Film Festival

RATE 3 8 TO 30?

DURATION 1H30

BOOKING MEMBERS

THURSDAY JUNE 5

RESERVATION PUBLIC

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

German :

Kyle Eastwood

Erinnerung an seinen Vater

Vor 60 Jahren öffnete die MCA ihre Pforten und ein Film schrieb Filmgeschichte: The Good, the Brute and the Ugly. Heute steht eine andere Hommage an, nämlich die an den ikonischen Clint Eastwood. Sein Sohn Kyle, ein erfolgreicher Jazzmusiker, verschmilzt seine beiden Leidenschaften, die Musik und das Kino, indem er die Soundtracks der legendären Filme seines Vaters neu interpretiert. Zusammen mit seinem außergewöhnlichen Quintett erweckt er die musikalischen Meisterwerke, die für jeden Film komponiert wurden, zu neuem Leben und feiert die Liebe zur Musik und zum Film. Das Konzert ist eine Mischung aus Performance und bewegenden Anekdoten, die Sie in die Welt von Eastwood eintauchen lässt. Ein Wirbelwind der Emotionen, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten!

Im Rahmen des Internationalen Filmfestivals von Amiens

TARIF 3 8 BIS 30?

DAUER 1 STUNDE 30 MINUTEN

RESERVIERUNG FÜR MITGLIEDER

DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI

RESERVIERUNG ÖFFENTLICHKEIT

DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER

Italiano :

Kyle Eastwood

Ricordando suo padre

60 anni fa, l’MCA apriva le sue porte e un film entrava nella storia del cinema: Il buono, il brutto e il cattivo. Oggi sta prendendo forma un altro tributo all’iconico Clint Eastwood. Il figlio Kyle, affermato jazzista, fonde le sue due passioni, la musica e il cinema, rivisitando le colonne sonore dei leggendari film del padre. Accompagnato dal suo eccezionale quintetto, infonde nuova vita ai capolavori musicali composti per ogni film, celebrando l’amore per la musica e il cinema. Questo concerto, un mix di performance e aneddoti toccanti, vi immergerà nel cuore dell’universo Eastwood. Un turbine di emozioni da non perdere!

Nell’ambito del Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Amiens

PREZZO 3 DALLE 8 ALLE 30?

DURATA 1H30

PRENOTAZIONE MEMBRI

GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO

PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICO

MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE

Espanol :

Kyle Eastwood

Recordando a su padre

Hace 60 años, el MCA abrió sus puertas y una película hizo historia en el cine: El bueno, el malo y el feo. Hoy se rinde otro homenaje al emblemático Clint Eastwood. Su hijo, Kyle, un consumado jazzista, fusiona sus dos pasiones, la música y el cine, revisitando las bandas sonoras de las legendarias películas de su padre. Acompañado por su excepcional quinteto, insufla nueva vida a las obras maestras musicales compuestas para cada largometraje, celebrando el amor por la música y el cine. Este concierto, mezcla de interpretación y anécdotas conmovedoras, le sumerge en el corazón del universo Eastwood. Un torbellino de emociones que no debe perderse

En el marco del Festival Internacional de Cine de Amiens

PRECIO 3 DE 8 A 30?

DURACIÓN 1H30

RESERVA MIEMBROS

JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO

RESERVA PÚBLICO

MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE

