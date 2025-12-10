Concert Echos d’Orient ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Concert Echos d’Orient

ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL 28 Quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-02-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-07 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-07

Une figure chevaleresque oubliée, une voix contemporaine venue d’Iran et un dialogue musical entre l’Orient et l’Occident. À travers une musique symphonique Orientale, ce concert vous emmènera sur les traces d’Antar, poète-guerrier du VI siècle préislamique, devenu un figure légendaire du monde arabe.

Accès gratuit avec une libre participation.Tout public

0 .

ESPACE GEORGES SADOUL 28 Quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 56 14 09

English :

A forgotten chivalric figure, a contemporary voice from Iran and a musical dialogue between East and West. Through symphonic music from the East, this concert will take you on a journey in the footsteps of Antar, a poet-warrior from the pre-Islamic 6th century who became a legendary figure in the Arab world.

Free admission with free participation.

L’événement Concert Echos d’Orient Saint-Dié-des-Vosges a été mis à jour le 2025-12-10 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES